Franklin County Speedway welcomes driver's from Winston-Salem track for Saturday night races

Race car drivers want to race.
There’s not much debate on that, and with few options available during a pandemic, some drivers from Winston-Salem's Bowman Gray Stadium have found one.
Several of the track's divisions will be featured Saturday at Franklin County Speedway in Callaway.
Track promoter Langley Austin has been doing his best to get the word out about the featured race.
“We think it’s a big deal,” Austin said. “We know those guys have limited options, so we think it will be a fun night.”
Franklin County Speedway, about a 90-mile drive from Winston-Salem got its racing season under way on July 3, following Gov. Ralph Northam's announcement that Virginia had gone to Phase 3 of its post-coronavirus pandemic reopening.
Austin says attendance at the 8,000-seat track is capped around 1,000 fans.
“We have a small fan base, and we haven’t even come close to where how many we are allowed to have,” Austin said.
Fans who go to the track are encouraged to wear masks, Austin said.
“We are observing the social distance protocol, and we’ve asked our fans to do as self-temperature checks before coming,” Austin said.
Several Bowman Gray Modified drivers such as Tim Brown, Burt Myers, Jason Myers, Daniel Beeson, Brandon Ward, Mike Norman, Danny Bohn and James Civali are expected to race.
Races are also scheduled with drivers from Bowman Gray's Sportsman and Street Stock divisions.
Burt Myers, like many of the other drivers, hasn’t raced since Ace Speedway was open. Ace Speedway, near Elon in Alamance County, was forced to close by the state for not obeying North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 guidelines for sporting events on three race dates.
“I’m excited to get back out there and be on the track,” said Myers, the four-time Bowman Gray defending champion.
Myers said his father, Gary, raced at Franklin County when he was 16 or 17.
“Daddy use to race there a lot and I’ve raced there before,” Burt said. “It’s a good track and it’s fast. My sponsors have been very good to me and they know the situation we are in with not being able to race, so to be getting out there on a track somewhere is a good deal for us.”
Austin said he’s hoping for a larger crowd thanks to the Bowman Gray drivers.
“I think we will have more fans,” Austin said. “They haven’t been racing at Bowman Gray Stadium all season, so this will give them a chance to race.”
Austin said for now, due to the fluidity of life due to the ever-changing restrictions put out because of the pandemic, The Bowman Gray show is a one-time deal.
"I'd love to do this more, but it's so hard to make any kind of plans," he said.
Neal has raced at Hickory Motor Speedway and Orange County Speedway.
“I’ve raced up there before and it’s a good track, but it’s kind of in the middle of nowhere,” Neal said.
The regular FCS Late Model Stocks division is taking the week off, but the FCS divisions in Mini Stocks, Chargers, Stock 4, Compacts and Any Cars are expected to run.
"You never know for sure what will show up until you see them go through the gate in short track racing, but the car counts for this weekend should easily be some of the strongest of the season,'' Austin said.
"Talking to the Modified guys, it's looking like a 12-16 car field, which on this fast track will be plenty. Plus, we should have a good turnout for Sportsman, Street Stocks and the Mini Stocks may well have their largest car count of the year,'' Austin said.
The first green flag falls at 7 p.m.
