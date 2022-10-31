Hagan wins NHRA event in Las Vegas

Christiansburg driver Matt Hagan won the Funny Car final at the NHRA Nevada Nationals in Las Vegas on Sunday.

It was the Auburn High School graduate’s fourth triumph this season and the 43rd of his career. He won at the Gatornationals in March in Florida to give Tony Stewart his first win as an NHRA team owner, then won the following month at the SpringNationals in Texas. He won at the New England Nationals in New Hampshire in early June.

Hagan's win Sunday came in the penultimate event of the NHRA season. The NHRA Finals will be held on Nov. 13 in Pomona, California.

Hagan beat Funny Car points leader Robert Hight in Sunday's final to keep his hopes of a fourth world championship alive. Hagan won the final in 3.896 seconds after Hight’s Auto Club Camaro smoked the tires early.

Hagan, who led the Funny Car points standings for six races in midseason, is now in third place. He is 83 points behind Hight and two points behind Ron Capps, who is second in the standings. Hight’s lead over Capps is 81 points.

Hagan’s quick reaction times got him to his eighth final of the season — he won in the first round and in the semifinal round on holeshots.

In the first round, his Dodge Power Brokers Charger labored with dropped cylinders. But his starting-line advantage over Steven Densham got him the win by just .003 of a second.

After beating Chad Green in the second round, Hagan used another holeshot to defeat Bob Tasca III in the semifinals. He won that race by .003 of a second, too. His time of 3.90 seconds put him in his 79th career final round.

"My guys are making some real power with this Dodge Power Brokers car, and, you know, it's running strong, man," Hagan said, according to he NHRA website. "They put a great hot rod underneath me. And to come out here on Sunday and win on two holeshots and get my team that little extra bump of what we needed to keep going, it's hard to get those holeshots and sometimes you gotta be lucky and sometimes you gotta be a little good.

"I don't know what it is about these later races, we just always do well here — and in Pomona as well. These are [crew chief] Dickie Venables' type of conditions, where we get the cooler weather, the tighter tracks where you make big power and lay it out.

"I feel the momentum building back. I feel like these are our type of races, our type of conditions, and Pomona, I have done really, really well [there]. It's such a historical place to be, they crowned champions there, and when you roll into Pomona, you know history is going to be made."

Erica Enders won the Pro Stock final, becoming the first driver to clinch a season points title. It was her 10th event win of the year.

The other winners Sunday were Brittany Force (Top Fuel) and Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock).