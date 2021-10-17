Halftime lead evaporates amid mistakes, rough outing by Heinicke in Washington's loss to Chiefs

LANDOVER, Md. — The final score was 31-13, a Kansas City Chiefs blowout achieved after what Washington coach Ron Rivera described as “a little bit of a snowball effect.”
For a minute, though, there was a path to an improbable victory for Washington, one that showed just how talented the team is amid an increasingly bleak season.
The Football Team capitalized on a pair of first-half takeaways, and some subpar play by Patrick Mahomes, to take a 13-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Coming out of the locker room, Mahomes turned things around, finishing with 397 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Chiefs converted on 11 of their 17 third-down attempts.
“I think we told on ourselves in the sense that that’s what we’re capable of, so that’s the standard I and the team are going to hold ourselves to,” linebacker Cole Holcomb said of the first half.
Washington’s offense struggled for the second straight game behind another rough outing from Taylor Heinicke.
The unit had to settle for three field-goal attempts after getting into scoring range.
“We knew we needed to score points,” Heinicke said. “It’s frustrating. We just didn’t execute well, and it’s tough, because we felt like we had a good game plan and just didn’t execute the game plan very well.”
A missed 42-yard field-goal attempt triggered the Chiefs’ drive in the third quarter that led to them taking the lead.
Washington had an opportunity to make a stop on third-and-10, but defensive lineman Montez Sweat lined up offside, and the Chiefs got another chance. Mahomes completed a pass on that play, but Chase Young jumped offside, meaning the Chiefs would have picked up the first down either way.
“I was hunting,” Young said. “It happens.”
Rivera said that was a pivotal moment, and the Chiefs scored on that possession and their next two.
“We miss the field goal then we have the chance to try to force them to kick a field goal, and, you know, we line up in the neutral zone,” Rivera said. “You can’t do that.
“That’s a discipline play, and that’s on me. You know, I’ve got to go back and make sure guys understand, hey, we’ve got to line up properly.”
Heinicke finished 24-for-39 passing for 182 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His 39-yard TD pass to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones with 1:18 left in the first half gave Washington a 13-10 halftime lead.
But Kansas City responded with 21 unanswered points, including both Mahomes TD passes and Darrel Williams’ second TD run of the game.
J.D. McKissic led Washington with 45 yards rushing on eight carries and 65 yards receiving on eight catches.
Washington has little time to regroup with a 2-4 record and a game looming in Green Bay against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
“I would say this is the time where we got to be men, we got to look in the mirror,” Young said. “It’s gut-check time. Time to go.”
Notes: Running back Antonio Gibson was twice taken out of the game for medical evaluation. He returned the first time, but the second time the game was out of reach. Gibson has been playing through a fractured shin.