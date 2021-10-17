Halftime lead evaporates amid mistakes, rough outing by Heinicke in Washington's loss to Chiefs

LANDOVER, Md. — The final score was 31-13, a Kansas City Chiefs blowout achieved after what Washington coach Ron Rivera described as “a little bit of a snowball effect.”

For a minute, though, there was a path to an improbable victory for Washington, one that showed just how talented the team is amid an increasingly bleak season.

The Football Team capitalized on a pair of first-half takeaways, and some subpar play by Patrick Mahomes, to take a 13-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Coming out of the locker room, Mahomes turned things around, finishing with 397 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Chiefs converted on 11 of their 17 third-down attempts.

“I think we told on ourselves in the sense that that’s what we’re capable of, so that’s the standard I and the team are going to hold ourselves to,” linebacker Cole Holcomb said of the first half.

Washington’s offense struggled for the second straight game behind another rough outing from Taylor Heinicke.

The unit had to settle for three field-goal attempts after getting into scoring range.