The Boston Red Sox traded slumping utility man Kiké Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Franklin County High School graduate Nick Robertson and pitcher Justin Hagenman on Tuesday.

Robertson, 25, was optioned by Boston to Triple-A Worcester. The reliever was 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings for Los Angeles this year. The former JMU pitcher appeared in a total of nine games in two stints with Los Angeles this year.

Robertson was called up by the Dodgers from Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 6 and made his major-league debut on June 7. He was demoted on June 30. He was recalled on July 6 and was sent back down to Oklahoma City on July 19.

Hernandez previously played for the Dodgers from 2015-20, winning a World Series title with that team. He struggled at the plate and in the field for Boston this season. He was batting .222 in 86 games at shortstop, second base and outfield while also leading the major leagues with 15 errors.

Trading Hernández opens up a position on the Red Sox roster for the return of infielder Pablo Reyes from an injury.

Hagenman, 26, has made 25 appearances for Oklahoma City this season, posting a 2.78 ERA.

GOLF

Three locals advance at VSGA Women’s Am

Radford University incoming freshmen Macy Johnson and McKenzie Weddle, along with Salem High School rising junior Kathryn Ha, advanced to match play at the 98th VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship with their performances in stroke-play qualifying Tuesday at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk.

The top 16 players in stroke-play qualifying advanced to match play, which begins Wednesday with the round of 16 and the quarterfinals. Missouri rising sophomore Melanie Walker claimed medalist honors with a 3-under 69.

Johnson, a Salem High School graduate, and Ha finished in a four-way tie for third at 1-under 71.

Johnson claimed the No. 4 seed and will face Delaware rising senior Christina Carroll in the round of 16. Ha is the No. 6 seed and will play Makayla Grubb.

Weddle, a Floyd County graduate, finished in a four-way tie for 13th with a 74. She is the No. 15 seed and will face Vynie Chen.

FOOTBALL

JMU picked to win Sun Belt East Division

James Madison was picked to win the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division by the league’s coaches Monday.

The Dukes received four first-place votes and 78 points to edge Appalachian State by three points in the league’s preseason poll.

Troy claimed 10 first-place votes and 92 points as a the favorite to win the West Division.

Defensive lineman James Carpenter (Roanoke Catholic) was one of three JMU players to be named to the first team on the preseason all-conference squad.