MORRISON, Colo. — Christiansburg driver Matt Hagan won the Funny Car event at the 43rd NHRA Mile-High Nationals on Sunday at Bandimere Speedway.

It was the Auburn High School graduate’s fourth win this year. It was the 47th victory of Hagan’s Funny Car career. It was his second career win at Bandimere Speedway.

The three-time world champ increased his season points lead to 45 over defending world champ Ron Capps.

Hagan went 4.135 seconds at 304.25 mph in his 11,000-horsepower Dodge Direct Connections Charger SRT Hellcat to defeat Alexis DeJoria in the final round.

Hagan beat Chris King and Capps to reach the final round.

Sunday marked the final NHRA event at Bandimere Speedway.

It was a great weekend for Hagan, who had also picked up his 50th No. 1 qualifier and had won a specialty race Saturday.

“I guess I need to go buy a lottery ticket. Honestly, it’s one of those weekends that’s just magical,” Hagan told NHRA.com. “I’ve been up here close to 15 years racing a fuel Funny Car, and to think that you’re not going to come back here — and then walk away with the Wally and the extra special trophy from the Bandimere family, … just so many milestones and things to remember.

“It’s amazing and such an emotional weekend. Just being here and seeing all these fans every time we make a run, it’s something I’ll never forget. It’s just a super special weekend and just incredible. I’m very, very blessed to be here.”

BASEBALL

Cards reportedly sign Tech’s Worley

The St. Louis Cardinals have signed ninth-round draft choice Christian Worley of Virginia Tech, according to a tweet Sunday from Jim Callis of MLB.com.

The Tech pitcher was planning to turn pro and not return to the Hokies, so the signing was expected.

Worley, who was the No. 275 overall pick in last week’s Major League Baseball draft, reaped a signing bonus of $200,000, according to the tweet. That was higher than Major League Baseball’s assigned value for the No. 275 pick of $175,600.

Worley pitched in only five games as a Tech junior this year because he suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm. He has not pitched since March. Worley underwent Tommy John surgery in April. He went 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA, 15 strikeouts and two walks in 10 innings this year. He was 1-0 with one save, a 5.06 ERA, 34 strikeouts and eight walks in 21 1/3 innings in 2022.

FOOTBALL

Hokies, Cavs, Carpenter make Shrine list

Six Virginia Tech football players were named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000, a list the all-star game put together to highlight 1,000 NFL and all-star game-eligible prospects.

Wide receivers Ali Jennings, Da’Quan Felton and Jaylin Lane were named to the list after transferring to Tech last winter. They were joined by cornerbacks Dorian Strong and Derrick Canteen and offensive lineman Kaden Moore.

Virginia had three players on the list — safety Cam’Ron Kelly and defensive ends Chico Bennett Jr. and Kameron Butler.

James Madison defensive lineman and Roanoke Catholic graduate James Carpenter also made the list. JMU had three other players on the list (offensive tackle Nick Kidwell, linebacker Taurus Jones and running back TySon Lawton).

The list also includes players from Liberty (cornerback Kobe Singleton and offensive tackle X’Zauvea Gadlin), William and Mary (linebacker John Pius and defensive end Nate Lynn) and Richmond (defensive end Marlem Louis and offensive tackle Ryan Coll).

Virginia State cornerback Willie Drew was one of nine Division II players on the list.