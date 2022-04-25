In the region: Matt Hagan wins in Houston

BAYTOWN, Texas — Christiansburg driver Matt Hagan won the Funny Car final at the NHRA SpringNationals on Sunday at Houston Raceway Park.

It was the Auburn High School graduate's second triumph in five events this season. He won at the Gatornationals last month in Florida to give Tony Stewart his first win as an NHRA team owner.

Sunday marked Hagan's 41st event win in his Funny Car career. The three-time world champion dominated Bobby Bode in the final with a time of 3.982 seconds at 326.63 mph in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Bode was ahead of Hagan at the eighth-mile mark, but Bode backfired a supercharger and blew the body off his Mustang. Bode had a time of 4.046 seconds at 282.95 mph.

It was a meaningful win for Hagan and his crew chief, Dickie Venables. Venables' father died in Houston in December.

“Dickie has been such a big part of this, and this is such a special event," Hagan said, according to NHRA.com "This is for Dickie and his dad in remembrance of him. We’re leading the points now and we’ve got a second win for Tony Stewart Racing. Our crew is doing a hell of a job.

"There are a lot of heavy hitters out here, but I wouldn’t trade Dickie for any of them. The dude is incredible. It was super emotional this weekend. Rolling up to [the] final, I just told myself, 'Don’t do something stupid and mess this up.’"

It was the NHRA farewell for Houston Raceway Park, which is closing.

Houston native Erica Enders beat Camrie Caruso in ProStock. It was the first all-female final in Pro Stock history.

Brittany Force won in Top Fuel and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

MEN'S GOLF

Radford coach honored

Radford's Mike Grant was named the Big South coach of the year for the third time Monday.

Grant's team led the Big South with an average score of 288.85 per round. The Highlanders tied for fourth in the stroke-play portion of the Big South tournament last week, losing in a playoff for the final spot in the match-play semifinals.

Radford's Bryce Corbett (71.69 stroke average) made the All-Big South first team.

Tyler Hull (72.97) made the second team.

Ryan Neil (3.62 GPA) made the all-academic team.

WOMEN'S GOLF

W&L leads ODAC tourney

Washington and Lee is in first place entering Tuesday's final round of the ODAC championships at the Dominion Club in Glen Allen, Virginia.

The 10th-ranked Generals took the lead Sunday and remained in first place after the second round Monday. The Generals, who have a two-day total of 33-over 609, lead second-place Lynchburg by 17 strokes.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

ACC pairings set

Virginia Tech will be the seventh seed and Virginia will be the sixth seed in the ACC tournament, which will begin Wednesday at Notre Dame.

The Hokies (9-8, 2-6) will face second-seeded and second-ranked Boston College (14-2, 6-2) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Sixteenth-ranked UVa (8-8, 3-5) will face third-seeded and third-ranked Syracuse (13-4, 6-2) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Top-ranked North Carolina (15-0, 8-0) is the top seed.

TRACK AND FIELD

Radford's Moran breaks record

Salem High School graduate and UVa graduate transfer Hannah Moran broke the Radford University record in the 5,000 meters Friday at the Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville. She had a fifth-place time of 16 minutes, 55.39 seconds.

Also at that meet, Virginia's Wes Porter broke a 35-year-old UVa record in the men's 5,000 with a fourth-place time of 13:36.84.