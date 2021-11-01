J.J. Redick excited, nervous as ESPN debut nears

"It was the right sort of work-life balance in Year 1," he said.

Redick said he talked with officials at both ESPN and TNT several months ago. He met with ESPN again in September as he was getting ready to announce his retirement.

"TV was certainly a path that I was very interested in," he said. "I pretty much knew last year was going to be my last year in the NBA, so I've been sort of preparing for this transition for a long time.

"This first year out, I wanted to be able to have time to spend with my family, and this gig … gives me a lot of flexibility and it gives me something that I'm very excited about trying to do."

As a studio analyst, Redick will appear on “NBA Today,” “SportsCenter,” “First Take,” “Get Up” and other TV shows, as well as on ESPN Radio programs.

"I'm a competitive person and so I want to be good at this job," he said.

Redick will also be an analyst on some games this season.

"That's probably the thing I'm most excited about, is the opportunity to do a few games," he said.

Redick said he does not plan on being a "hot-take person" as an analyst.