Making 2nd start in major, Morikawa wins PGA

SAN FRANCISCO — Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship Sunday in just his second appearance in a major.
The 23-year-old California native and Berkeley graduate shot 6-under 64 in the final round at TPC Harding Park to finish two strokes ahead of Paul Casey. He joins Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as 23-year-olds to win the PGA.
Morikawa chipped in from the fairway from 54 feet away on the 14th hole to break a logjam at 10 under. He then had an eagle on the par-4 16th when he drove the green and wound up just seven feet from the pin.
Morikawa has three victories in 29 career starts on the PGA Tour. He is the first player to win the PGA in his debut since Keegan Bradley in 2011.
Paul Casey tied for second with third-round leader Dustin Johnson. Casey shot 4-under 66 to finish at minus-11. Johnson shot 68, marking the fourth time in his career he has failed to get the victory after going into the final round with the lead.
Blacksburg and VCU graduate Lanto Griffin shot 68 to finish at minus-5. Griffin's day included an eagle on the third hole. He ended up one shot out of the top-15, which would have guarenteed him a spot in next year's tournament, which will be held in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
