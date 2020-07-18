McFarling: Baseball’s annual day of hope takes on new meaning

Baseball’s opening day is my favorite day of the year.

There are myriad reasons for this. It starts with the pageantry, the big crowds, the excitement. Then there’s the promise of six months of daily entertainment, so much content that you have the luxury of consuming – or not consuming, secure in the knowledge that there's always tomorrow – as the spring turns to summer and summer steps aside for fall.

The last reason I love baseball’s opening day is corny and trite and nebulous, but it might be the most powerful: hope.

As the MLB season is set to begin Thursday night in Washington, hope is the only one of these things we still have. Teams are only playing 60 regular-season games, if they’re lucky, so we can forget the six months of constant entertainment. There won’t be any crowds, much less big ones. Pageantry? When you can hear the crack of the bat echo off empty seats in cavernous stadiums, you’ve pretty much ruled out pageantry.

But we all need to have hope. Not the normal kind of hope, where we dream that our team will lift the World Series trophy, although that’s fine to harbor, too.