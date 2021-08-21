McFarling: Fun few weeks ahead for contending Sox

When the minor league baseball season opened in May, the goal was to play 120 games. Because of the uncertainty of COVID-19, leagues were asked to keep their late-September dates open to accommodate any rescheduled games, meaning there would be no playoffs this year.
What is this, Euro soccer?
Thankfully, so far, the regular-season games have been played as scheduled. And minor league baseball adjusted accordingly, announcing last month that the affiliated leagues will conduct playoffs after all — albeit in a format we’re not used to seeing.
The upshot is that the Salem Red Sox have a ton of intriguing games coming up in the final four weeks of the regular season. In the Low-A East League, only the top two teams overall will qualify for the postseason — and the Sox are right on that bubble.
The Sox entered Saturday’s game at Lynchburg with a record of 55-39, placing them atop the Low-A East North Division by three games over Delmarva. But with divisions rendered moot, the real race is among Salem and two Central Division clubs: Carolina (57-37) and Down East (55-38). The Sox are a half-game behind the Wood Ducks for second place overall.
This coming week should determine whether this is a three-team race or a four-team skirmish. After wrapping up their series at Lynchburg on Sunday, the Sox will play 12 straight home games beginning with Tuesday’s matchup with Delmarva.
The Shorebirds (52-42) had won four in a row entering Saturday and owned the best run differential (+110) in the league. If divisions still mattered, this would be one whale of a showdown. But even now that they don’t, it’s a chance for Salem to punt Delmarva out of striking distance.
The Sox got some reinforcements in that pursuit on Thursday, when Blaze Jordan homered in his debut for the team. Boston’s third-round pick in 2020, Jordan made his pro debut earlier this summer in the Florida Complex League, where he hit .362 with a 1.075 OPS in 19 games.
The 18-year-old corner infielder is rated as the No. 9 prospect in the Red Sox organization by MLB.com. Baseball America has him as the No. 13 prospect in the chain.
He’s got a powerful bat that fans around here should enjoy — maybe even in the playoffs.
Classical mechanics
Everybody prepares for a big college football game differently. Some players pray. Others shout and prance around the locker room. Others listen to music.
Safe to say there aren’t many who listen to Beethoven.
That’s the ritual, though, for Virginia Tech offensive lineman Johnny Jordan. The 6-foot-1, 305-pound grad transfer from Maryland is particularly fond of “Fur Elise,” the instantly recognizable piano composition published in 1867.
“I like to listen to that to kind of cool me down before games,” Jordan said. “I feel like so many guys get caught up in the hype of the game and let the moment kind of just envelop them.
“I like to get hyped up, and then once when we come back in after warmups, try to throw my headphones on and listen to that so I can calm back down, bring the jitters down. If I don’t, I might be a little amped up the first couple plays. Hopefully, it doesn’t hurt the team.”
That should be an interesting emotional journey come Sept. 3, when Jordan gets his first dose of “Enter Sandman” at Lane Stadium shortly after his dalliance with ol’ Ludwig.
Jordan’s an interesting cat beyond just his musical proclivities. At Gonzaga High in Washington D.C., he won two national championships in rugby while also starring for the football team.
“I just wanted to get the ball,” he said with a laugh. “That was definitely one of the really nice things about rugby that got me wanting to play: I could run with the ball and do what I couldn’t do in football.”
Hey, never say never. There’s always a fumble recovery.