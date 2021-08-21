McFarling: Fun few weeks ahead for contending Sox

“I like to listen to that to kind of cool me down before games,” Jordan said. “I feel like so many guys get caught up in the hype of the game and let the moment kind of just envelop them.

“I like to get hyped up, and then once when we come back in after warmups, try to throw my headphones on and listen to that so I can calm back down, bring the jitters down. If I don’t, I might be a little amped up the first couple plays. Hopefully, it doesn’t hurt the team.”

That should be an interesting emotional journey come Sept. 3, when Jordan gets his first dose of “Enter Sandman” at Lane Stadium shortly after his dalliance with ol’ Ludwig.

Jordan’s an interesting cat beyond just his musical proclivities. At Gonzaga High in Washington D.C., he won two national championships in rugby while also starring for the football team.

“I just wanted to get the ball,” he said with a laugh. “That was definitely one of the really nice things about rugby that got me wanting to play: I could run with the ball and do what I couldn’t do in football.”

Hey, never say never. There’s always a fumble recovery.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.