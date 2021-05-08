McFarling: Hamlins relish rare Mother's Day race

The video camera created the buffer.
Mary Lou Hamlin kept it trained on her son, Denny, at every early step of his motorsports climb. She pointed it at him during his go-karting career in the Richmond area, then did the same when he raced mini-stocks starting at age 16, then carried it to late models tracks throughout the southeast.
The tapings had a purpose. Denny Hamlin would watch those videos, study them, use them to ascertain the things he could do better on the track.
But for Mary Lou, the camera was a comfort. It made the danger of every lap seem a little abstract.
“I think that took a lot of the nervousness away at that time when he was younger,” she recalled this week, sitting next to her 40-year-old son during a video conference call with reporters. “I’ve gotten used to it.”
She needn’t tote the camera to the track anymore, of course. FS1 will have plenty around on Sunday at Darlington Raceway, where the NASCAR Cup Series will race on Mother’s Day for just the eighth time in series history.
For Denny and Mary Lou, the rare event has given them a chance to reflect on his unlikely journey from Chesterfield, Virginia, to racing’s big leagues — and all that had to go right along the way.
“I think about it all the time,” Denny said. “It’s not just this weekend. I think about it all the time. When I think about the process that it took to get to here, if one domino does not fall in the exact order that it did, we don’t make it, right? And I’m right now working at Chesterfield Trailer & Hitch.”
He was quick to add that there’s no shame in working in the family business like he did throughout high school — “It was fun,” he says — but the life he has now is considerably more desirable for him.
And while his father, Dennis, played a vital role in Denny’s journey to this point, so did his mom. Mary Lou remains a regular at the race track on Sundays just as she was three decades ago.
“You have to make sure you don’t take it for granted, because a lot of parents don’t get to see their kids grow up and do what they always wanted to do,” Denny said. “She’s been a supporter of mine since back in the go-kart days, chasing me around the country running national events. She’s been in the grind with me for the last 30 years or so.”
Mary Lou was there in Daytona in February 2006, when her son won the Budweiser Shootout in the first event of his rookie season. He would win two points races that year and at least one in each of the 11 seasons that followed.
After finally going winless in 2018, Denny piled up 13 victories over the next two seasons. He’s now the co-owner of his own race team, 23XI, with Michael Jordan.
“I’m so proud of him,” said Mary Lou, noting that her boy wasn’t much of a studier in school but now has become meticulous with details. “Never did I think that he would actually get to the point to where he is now, even being a team owner now. It amazes me how far that he’s gotten.
“I knew that he had a talent, and all that his dad and I had wished for was that he would be able to at least get to the point to where he could compete with the best of the best. But for him to be one of the best of the best is very rewarding.”
Mary Lou treasures all the wins and strong finishes, but one of her most vivid memories was her son’s first Cup race at Talladega. She was listening to his radio frequency during practice, as the stock cars chugged around the superspeedway, racing perilously close to each other at roughly 200 mph.
“I bet my mom is having a fit right now!” Denny said.
She was. She didn’t have her camera.
While Talladega and Daytona still make her a bit nervous, Mary Lou enjoys the majority of her time at the track, including this weekend at Darlington. Each race — and particularly this one — is an opportunity to celebrate their success that required plenty of family sacrifice.
The Hamlins remortgaged their home twice and sold their antique cars to finance Denny’s passion. Mary Lou parted with her prized 1967 Camaro Rally Sports Convertible back then.
What does she drive now?
“I actually have a Toyota Highlander, which I love,” she said.
Denny smiled.
“You’re welcome,” he said.
Hey, she earned it.
