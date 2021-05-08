McFarling: Hamlins relish rare Mother's Day race

The video camera created the buffer.

Mary Lou Hamlin kept it trained on her son, Denny, at every early step of his motorsports climb. She pointed it at him during his go-karting career in the Richmond area, then did the same when he raced mini-stocks starting at age 16, then carried it to late models tracks throughout the southeast.

The tapings had a purpose. Denny Hamlin would watch those videos, study them, use them to ascertain the things he could do better on the track.

But for Mary Lou, the camera was a comfort. It made the danger of every lap seem a little abstract.

“I think that took a lot of the nervousness away at that time when he was younger,” she recalled this week, sitting next to her 40-year-old son during a video conference call with reporters. “I’ve gotten used to it.”

She needn’t tote the camera to the track anymore, of course. FS1 will have plenty around on Sunday at Darlington Raceway, where the NASCAR Cup Series will race on Mother’s Day for just the eighth time in series history.

For Denny and Mary Lou, the rare event has given them a chance to reflect on his unlikely journey from Chesterfield, Virginia, to racing’s big leagues — and all that had to go right along the way.