McFarling: 'Matty D' finds his faith restored

“We are the best we’ve ever been as a team,” DiBenedetto said. “We are the strongest we’ve ever been, and I’m thankful to the whole team for working through that whole process, and the results are showing. So we’re in the best position we’ve ever been in to go out there and feel like we can absolutely win.”

Few victories would be celebrated more raucously than one by DiBenedetto. Respected in the garage and popular in the grandstands, he’s gotten agonizingly close in the past.

At Bristol in August 2019, DiBenedetto finished runner-up just two days after announcing that he would not be retained by Leavine Family Racing for the following season. He also finished second at Las Vegas last year — his first season with the Wood Brothers.

He says his “faith journey” has helped him handle the setbacks.

“My whole life I’ve said that winning a Cup race, I thought that would complete my life,” DiBenedetto said. “That was everything — winning a Cup race, winning a Cup race. That goal and that desire has not changed one bit, but the perspective on it has changed. That would have been an empty feeling if I thought that was what was going to complete my life.”