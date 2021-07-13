McFarling: 'Matty D' finds his faith restored

Rare is the professional athlete who believes he has zero chance of winning.
Until about a month ago, though, that’s where Matt DiBenedetto was this season. The Wood Brothers Racing driver wasn’t leading laps, wasn’t gaining positions, wasn’t finishing well at most tracks.
Then in early June, the team made a crew chief change, replacing Greg Erwin with engineer Jonathan Hassler.
DiBenedetto’s mindset changed almost immediately.
“It is no disrespect to anybody,” DiBenedetto said Tuesday in a video conference call with reporters. “Greg Erwin, I’m super appreciative for him and what he’s done for the Wood Brothers for years, but our team wasn’t clicking. I felt it. And to be honest with you, I didn’t feel like we were going to win. We were not a winning team.
“The dynamic wasn’t there. We weren’t meshing. It’s all about relationships, and it just wasn’t there. And then we make this change, which is so hard. You empathize with people. I care about people. But at the end of the day, I’ve got to do my job.”
His job is pretty clear-cut now. Sitting in 18th place in the points standings with five races left before the NASCAR playoffs begin, DiBenedetto needs to win.
It’s something he’s never done at the Cup level. But suddenly, it’s something he believes is possible.
“We are the best we’ve ever been as a team,” DiBenedetto said. “We are the strongest we’ve ever been, and I’m thankful to the whole team for working through that whole process, and the results are showing. So we’re in the best position we’ve ever been in to go out there and feel like we can absolutely win.”
Few victories would be celebrated more raucously than one by DiBenedetto. Respected in the garage and popular in the grandstands, he’s gotten agonizingly close in the past.
At Bristol in August 2019, DiBenedetto finished runner-up just two days after announcing that he would not be retained by Leavine Family Racing for the following season. He also finished second at Las Vegas last year — his first season with the Wood Brothers.
He says his “faith journey” has helped him handle the setbacks.
“My whole life I’ve said that winning a Cup race, I thought that would complete my life,” DiBenedetto said. “That was everything — winning a Cup race, winning a Cup race. That goal and that desire has not changed one bit, but the perspective on it has changed. That would have been an empty feeling if I thought that was what was going to complete my life.”
DiBenedetto’s future remains in limbo. Austin Cindric is set to replace him in the No. 21 car in 2022, but DiBenedetto hopes to remain with Ford if possible. The Wood Brothers have a close alliance with Team Penske, which fields Fords.
“There have been no talks, no nothing,” DiBenedetto said. “From the Team Penske side, they’re usually pretty quiet. And when I say pretty quiet, like very, very quiet. They like to keep it all internal communication until they have a plan, and then they communicate it to you. It’s kind of a wait-and-see game.”
Meantime, he’s built momentum with back-to-back top-10 finishes heading into Sunday’s race at New Hampshire — a track where he’s been strong in recent years. DiBenedetto finished sixth there last season and fifth in 2019.
“The cool part is that we are showing that we’ve made good efforts to make our 21 team better, that we’re here to win,” he said. “We’ve turned this whole program around. So that does nothing but just help the situation moving forward, showing that we have the ability to go out there and contend for wins.”
And yes, he does now believe he can.
Contact sports columnist Aaron McFarling at 540-981-3423 or aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com.