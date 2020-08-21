McFarling: MLB whiffed by not adding pitch clock

The reasons for this devolution are pretty simple. Pitching changes are rampant. Hitters swing for the fences and often miss. Strikeouts, once taboo if they became excessive, are now considered a worthwhile tradeoff for power. And unlike Tatis, whose eighth inning grand slam on a 3-0 pitch Monday set off a debate, hitters are more than happy to pile up walks. On-base percentage is prized like never before.

Unfortunately, not much about that can be changed. Analytics dictate that this is the best way to try to win games.

But there’s another component to this, too, and it can be altered.

A brilliant Twitter user called @uniformcritic recently began posting random clips of at-bats from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s. These feature a nice mixture of stars and scrubs, showcasing everything from a routine ground out to a home run. They’re nostalgic and fun, particularly for fans of a certain age.

Unintentionally, perhaps, these clips also have underscored a major difference between then and now: Those pitchers moved. Throw the pitch. Receive the ball back. Take the sign. Go.