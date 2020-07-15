McFarling: NASCAR fans return with masks, elbow room

Fans dotted the bowl of the 160,000-seat speedway as the sun began to set. NASCAR required spectators to wear masks when they entered the speedway or moved about the concourse, but they could remove them once they reached their seats.

“It’s the first time I’ve had to wear a mask for anything, so I have it with me,” said Brandon McCorkle of Johnson City, Tennessee, adding that he was laid off from his job at a rental car company early in the pandemic. “My wife’s been working throughout this whole thing and she’s been complaining about it this whole time. I wore it going into Food City today and that was enough for me. They’re not fun, but I understand it.”

McCorkle and his wife, Brooke, had tickets for the spring race at Bristol, where they had planned their first camping trip. Fans were barred from that May 31 race.

When a friend texted him that fans would be allowed in to this all-star race — initially scheduled for Charlotte Motor Speedway in May — McCorkle quickly purchased tickets.

“Any chance I have to jump on it, I’m doing it,” he said of attending races. “I think tonight I’m going to buy my [Bristol] night race tickets. I’m jumping on it at any opportunity.