McFarling: Racing like a sure thing, Larson tackles NASCAR's great unknown

“The Cup Series, though, is really tough to win in, and you’ve got to enjoy it while it lasts, because you never know when other teams can start getting faster and make it even harder for you to run up front.”

Larson's strong start this year is somewhat reminiscent of his breakthough 2017 season, when he arrived at the Martinsville spring race as the hottest driver in the circuit. He went on to win four races that year.

There could be even more victories this time.

“I definitely think there’s similarities, just based off speed,” Larson said of 2021 and 2017. “I was probably the first- or second-fastest car then, and I think I’m probably the fastest car now. So I think we’re in a little better spot than I was in 2017. And then two, I think in ’17, in the beginning of the year, it was a surprise that we were that fast. Because we’d never started a year off that good as a team.

“Whereas at Hendrick, Chase [Elliott] just won the championship last year, the organization had a lot of speed throughout the tail end of last year, so it’s a little less surprising for me this year. But I’m soaking it in and trying to continue the good runs that we’ve been having.”