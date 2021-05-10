McFarling: Salem Red Sox prospects to watch

They like to run a little bit.

Small sample sizes are fun, aren’t they? Often useless. But if the first week of the Red Sox season is any indication, there will be some action on the base paths this year.

The Sox swiped 10 bags and were caught just once while going 3-3 in their six-game series at Delmarva last week. That would extrapolate to 200 steals over a 120-game season — significantly more than the 90 Salem registered across 137 games in 2019.

Salem’s team profile will continue to evolve this week, when the Sox play a six-game series against Lynchburg at Haley Toyota Field. Individually, though, some of these players already have a rep.

Five members of the current roster are rated among the top 30 in the Boston organization by MLB.com. Here’s a brief look at each of them (plus one bonus player) heading into Tuesday’s 7:05 p.m. home opener.

CF Gilberto Jimenez

Organizational rank: No. 5

First week stats: 8 for 26 (.308), 2 2Bs, 6 Rs, 2 RBIs