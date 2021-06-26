McFarling: Time has come for a rigid replay clock

Thirty seconds. That’s it. Not a millisecond more.
As soon as the basketball referee starts looking at the monitor or the MLB umpire alerts New York that a play needs to be reviewed, the clock ought to start.
Heck, put the countdown right on the TV screen so all of us can see it. This is an exercise in precision, isn’t it? Then let us know how much longer we have to sit around and wait for this sports scourge we call replay.
I’ve been railing about instant replay in sports for years. My main argument against it is that it detracts from the moment. Consider these two play-by-play scenarios:
1) “And the ball splits the gap! Smith is gonna try to score from first! Could be close! Here comes the relay to the plate! And there’s the tag, he is … safe! Safe! Smith scores!”
(crowd roars)
2) “And the headsets are coming off. He is…safe!”
(crowd roars)
The moment matters.
Whatever, I’ve lost that battle. Replay is here to stay. But if we’re going to dilute the moment by insisting that we get every play right, can we at least move the process along?
The end of Tuesday’s NBA playoff game between the Clippers and Suns was an embarrassment. The last 90 seconds of actual game action took 33 minutes.
As StatMuse pointed out on Twitter, there were as many reviews (five) as field goals (five) over that span.
Are you kidding?
The point of replay is to fix egregious errors. The key word there is “egregious.” An egregious mistake should take no more than 30 seconds to identify once the officials start looking at the video.
At the end of 30 seconds, their screens should go dark. And if they still can’t decide what the call should be, then the call on the court or field should stand. Not egregious enough to change.
Yes, they’ll occasionally get the call wrong this way. But at least the game can continue.
We’ve already got shot clocks and game clocks. Pitch clocks might be coming soon.
It’s time to add a replay clock to the mix.
Harrowing harbinger
MLB and the players union have made a mess of this sticky-substance situation. Players are acting like children, dropping their pants on the field. Pitchers are showing up umpires who are just doing their jobs, a World Series-winning manager is screaming at the opposing bench, and everyone’s complaining in their postgame interviews about how all of this is being handled.
But we should be happy that they’re at least playing games. Come winter, this could get very ugly, and it might be a while before we see big-league baseball again.
MLB and the union have been sparring for a long time. They couldn’t agree on anything ahead the pandemic restart last year. And now the sticky-substance controversy has provided another window into how bad the acrimony is.
If they can’t communicate well enough to come up with a better way of handling this situation, then how can we possibly expect them to come together on huge issues such as service-time manipulation?
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is getting crushed for how he’s enforced this — and rightfully so — but the intent behind these on-field checks is laudable. Spin rates are out of control. Hitters are overmatched. And if getting rid of the worst of the sticky substances prompts more baseballs to be put in play, that’s a major boost to Manfred’s product.
Pitchers, meanwhile, have a right to complain about the timing of this, the lack of clear direction and the unwillingness to compromise and allow lower-grade foreign substances so they can grip the ball.
Better leadership on both sides — and a simple phone call or two — could have made all of this go a lot more smoothly. Given that they couldn’t even manage that, it doesn’t bode well for the next collective bargaining agreement.
