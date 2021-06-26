McFarling: Time has come for a rigid replay clock

As StatMuse pointed out on Twitter, there were as many reviews (five) as field goals (five) over that span.

Are you kidding?

The point of replay is to fix egregious errors. The key word there is “egregious.” An egregious mistake should take no more than 30 seconds to identify once the officials start looking at the video.

At the end of 30 seconds, their screens should go dark. And if they still can’t decide what the call should be, then the call on the court or field should stand. Not egregious enough to change.

Yes, they’ll occasionally get the call wrong this way. But at least the game can continue.

We’ve already got shot clocks and game clocks. Pitch clocks might be coming soon.

It’s time to add a replay clock to the mix.

Harrowing harbinger

MLB and the players union have made a mess of this sticky-substance situation. Players are acting like children, dropping their pants on the field. Pitchers are showing up umpires who are just doing their jobs, a World Series-winning manager is screaming at the opposing bench, and everyone’s complaining in their postgame interviews about how all of this is being handled.