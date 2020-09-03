McFarling: Underdog Bowyer clings to hope

“I’ve come into the playoffs before [in 2012] and won New Hampshire right off the bat, rode that off into a second-place finish and a shot at a title, you know?” Bowyer said. “That’s real. Look at Tony Stewart, his last championship [in 2011]. They sucked all year.

“All of a sudden, boom, here they are, here they come a runnin’. Got on that wave, found the right wave and rode that damn thing off into the sunset down at Homestead and a championship. It can happen. It can happen to any race team.”

For it to happen to him, Bowyer says he’ll have to clean up the errors that have plagued him all season. He’s actually led more laps so far this year (182) than he did all of last season (138), when he placed ninth in the final standings.

But he’s finished inside the top five only twice.

“We’ve been up front, but we’ve made mistakes,” Bowyer said. “Now we have a notebook of what not to do, and we’ve got to put it to good use during these playoffs.”

The first stage of the playoffs sets up well for him. A strong short-track racer, he’ll get to tackle Richmond and Bristol after this week.

Not that closing the stage at Bristol makes anybody particularly comfortable.