MLB: Ex-Salem Red Sox standout Dalbec homers in major league debut

BOSTON — Former Salem Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in his major league debut to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Sunday.
The 25-year-old Dalbec, who played for Salem in 2018, started at first base Sunday just hours after Boston traded first baseman Mitch Moreland to San Diego. Dalbec was called up Sunday after the trade.
“I felt pretty weightless out there,” he said. “Pretty surreal. Everything happened so fast.”
Dalbec went 2 for 4. He struck out in his first at-bat before taking Javy Guerra deep over Pesky’s Pole in the third inning.
Former Salem standout Rafael Devers hit two home runs in the win, while ex-Salem star Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Red Sox 5, Nationals 3
BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit an early three-run homer and Boston’s bullpen finished with 6 2/3 scoreless innings.
Trea Turner went 5 for 5 with two doubles to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games for the Nats.
Dodgers 7, Rangers 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Max Muncy drove in four runs, including a three-run homer, and Cody Bellinger added a two-run blast for Los Angeles in a win over Texas.
Reds 6, Cubs 5
CINCINNATI — Nick Castellanos raced home on Craig Kimbrel’s third wild pitch of the seventh inning, and the Reds avoided a doubleheader sweep after the Cubs won the first game 3-0.
Angels 16, Mariners 3
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jo Adell hit his first two major league home runs, Mike Trout drove in six and Los Angeles set a season high in runs in a win over Seattle.
Brewers 7, Pirates 6
MILWAUKEE — Eric Sogard bailed out All-Star closer Josh Hader by hitting his first game-ending homer, a two-run shot that lifted Milwaukee over Pittsburgh.
Rockies 4, Padres 3
DENVER — Pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy hit a one-out RBI single in the ninth inning, lifting Colorado over San Diego for its first walk-off win of the season.
Rays 4, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Rookie Josh Fleming and four relievers combined on a three-hitter, and Tampa Bay pitchers extended their streak of success at Marlins Park to 36 consecutive scoreless innings.
Astros 6, Athletics 2
HOUSTON — Kyle Tucker hit a bases-clearing triple, George Springer homered and Houston competed a doubleheader sweep after winning 4-2 in Game 1.
Giants 5, D-backs 2
PHOENIX — Evan Longoria hit two doubles, Brandon Belt reached base four times and San Francisco snapped a three-game skid.
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 0
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Taijuan Walker pitched six shutout innings in his Toronto debut as the Blue Jays improved to 5-0 this season against Baltimore
, which lost its fourth straight.
