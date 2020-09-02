MLB notes: Diamondbacks call up Mantiply, Lewicki

The Arizona Diamondbacks called up former Tunstall High School and Virginia Tech pitcher Joe Mantiply from their alternate training site Tuesday, along with ex-Virginia pitcher Artie Lewicki.
Mantiply made five appearances for the Detroit Tigers in 2016 and one appearance for the New York Yankees last year. He signed with Arizona last January.
Lewicki pitched in a total of 17 games for the Detroit Tigers in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Arizona picked him up off waivers in October 2018, but he missed last season because of Tommy John surgery.
Yankees’ Chapman, Boone suspended
NEW YORK — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended for three games Wednesday, a day after he threw a fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau while closing out his first save of the season in a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Chapman said the pitch was not intentional and he is appealing the suspension.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone received a one-game suspension and was also fined an undisclosed amount following the events during Tuesday’s game.
Rays manager Kevin Cash received a one-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount after being ejected during the game and for his comments afterward.
Pirates to wear No. 21
PITTSBURGH — The number 21 is making a pretty big comeback, as the Pirates announced on Wednesday that players and coaches will all wear it on Roberto Clemente Day, which is Wednesday, against the Chicago White Sox.
The jerseys will be auctioned online. Proceeds will benefit the Clemente Foundation and Pirates Charities.
Turner placed on IL
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed third baseman Justin Turner on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain, retroactive to Friday. The club activated Edwin Rios .
Mets 9, Orioles 4
BALTIMORE — Michael Conforto went 4 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs, Pete Alonso hit a lengthy solo shot and the New York Mets beat Baltimore on Wednesday to snap a five-game skid.
Mets center fielder Jake Marisnick remained in the game after slamming into the wall in the second inning chasing down a drive by Pedro Severino. The ball and Marisnick bounced hard off the barrier . Severino ended up with his first career triple.
Rockies 9, Giants 6
DENVER — Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard homered and Kevin Pillar delivered a key triple as Colorado rallied Wednesday to beat San Francisco.
By the fourth inning, the Giants already had six runs and 11 hits. But the Rockies bullpen pitched shutout ball the rest of the way.
