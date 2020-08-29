MLB notes: Ex-Pulaski Yankee Florial gets 1st major league hit

Former Pulaski Yankees outfielder Estevan Florial made his major league debut Friday — and got his first major league hit.
Florial, who played for Pulaski in 2016, started in center field for the New York Yankees in the first game of their doubleheader with the New York Mets on Friday. He singled in the fifth inning, going 1 for 3 in the game.
The Yankees had activated Florial — who was in Class A ball last season — from their alternate training site in Pennsylvania earlier in the day. Teams are allowed to add an extra player for doubleheaders, and the Yankees picked Florial as their 29th man. He was sent back down to the alternate site after the doubleheader.
Padres acquire RHP Rosenthal from Royals
DENVER — The San Diego Padres acquired Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, bolstering their bullpen for their pursuit of their first playoff appearance in 14 years.
Hit hard by injuries to their relievers, the Padres will add Rosenthal to the mix. The 30-year-old right-hander has a 3.29 ERA and seven saves in 14 games.
The last-place Royals obtained outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named in the deal.
A-Rod, J-Lo pull out of bid to buy Mets
NEW YORK — Former major league star Alex Rodriguez and fiancee Jennifer Lopez have backed out of the bidding to purchase the New York Mets amid reports that the Wilpon family is finalizing a deal with billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.
Rodriguez announced Friday night that despite “a fully funded offer at a record price,” their group was pulling its offer.
11th Rays pitcher hurt
MIAMI — Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough became the 11th Rays pitcher since the start of camp to be sidelined with an injury when he went on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of left groin tightness.
Starting catcher Mike Zunino also went on the injured list with a strained left oblique strain.
