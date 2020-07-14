NASCAR: Kyle Busch hopes to turn his luck around in All-Star race at friendly Bristol

Kyle Busch is a master of the Bristol Motor Speedway challenge, but his first experience at the arena was not exactly textbook.
“It was in an Xfinity Series car at a test session for Hendrick Motorsports,” Busch said. “I remember I needed about 27 laps before I thought I was going to knock the wall down, with all the optimism and pumped-up feelings I had about going there.
“But after that, it’s been pretty fun.”
That fun run for Busch at BMS has translated into 21 wins across NASCAR’s top three series, including eight victories in Cup. He also captured the Bristol triple in 2010 and 2017, by winning the Cup, Xfinity and Truck races in the same week.
Wednesday night, Busch will try to pad his Bristol resume by taking the $1 million top prize in the NASCAR All-Star Race.
“I’m really happy that the All-Star Race will be there,” Busch said. “[Bristol] has been a good place for us over the years. We had a good run there in the first race, and I think we can take some notes and apply them for this week.”
Busch finished fourth in the May 31 Food City 500 at BMS.
“It’s probably the best we’ve been at a track since we’ve come back racing,” Busch said.
Just one season after earning his second Cup Series championship, Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief Adam Stevens are searching for answers. He currently sits in 11th place in the points standings and has zero wins in 17 starts.
En route to his BMS top-10 in May, Busch said he learned some vital lessons. For example, there are the mysteries surrounding the use of the PJ1 or Bristol TrackBite traction compound.
“We got to see the way that PJ1 is sprayed down and how and where it’s sprayed down and what the cars do during the race, so hopefully they keep it that way,” Busch said. “Normally when we have practice, we get to lay some rubber down and get to groom the racetrack in before the race.”
In a move designed for safety and efficiency, teams have not been allowed to practice or qualify, with the exception of qualifying for the Memorial Day weekend Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, since NASCAR resumed action from the COVID-19 pandemic on May 17 at Darlington. Those pre-event measures also apply to the All-Star Race.
“We are going to have to start cold turkey,” Busch said. “But unlike the first time, we have some notes on what the track was like without any rubber being laid down before the race starts.”
One familiar aspect of the BMS race weekend in recent years has been the rowdy fan response to Busch during driver introductions. Busch said that he has gained motivational fuel from the boos and jeers of his detractors.
Those elaborate introductions, which include drivers walking down a long ramp to a song of their choice, will be scaled down Wednesday, and only 30,000 spectators will be allowed into the 155,000-seat stadium.
There will be still some extra pizzazz for the All-Star debut at BMS.
“They are trying out a few things like the choose cone and the lights underneath the car and the numbers placed back on the door of the car,” Busch said. “It’s a good opportunity to try some new things, but we’ll still want to bring home that million and win that thing if we can.”
Despite his record of success on the .533-mile concrete oval, Busch described BMS as “kind of a finicky place.”
“You’re used to running on asphalt every week, and so the concrete can throw you for a little bit of a loop,” Busch said. “But there’s some little nuances that change with the racing surface and the line.
“They’re always changing something. We had the old concrete there and then they went to this progressive style concrete and then they ground the top and then they spread the PJ1 on the bottom. Now, you run the bottom but you end up going back to the top at the end the race.”
No matter the surface or configuration, Busch said that BMS always has a big-game feel.
“Bristol is one of the best racetracks on the circuit,” Busch said. “All the fans love it because of the excitement. There are run-ins and the close-quarter action with all the cars being packed on top of one another at a half-mile racetrack with us 40 lunatics running around in a tight circle.
“We’ve had some challenging times there, but also I’ve had some good times there.”
