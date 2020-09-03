NASCAR's 2021 schedule reveal on hold

Sure, the playoffs are just now beginning for NASCAR, but what's wrong with looking ahead?
So, what's that 2021 schedule look like?
NASCAR president Steve Phelps was clear on this subject Tuesday during an hour-long video conference fielding reporters' questions:
Nothing to announce yet.
NASCAR is continuing to finalize a plan for racing next year, and did not set forth a date for when that announcement is coming. NASCAR released its full 2020 schedule in March of 2019. The pandemic hit in March of this year and inevitably caused delays in planning for 2021.
The sport is considering implementing some of the format changes and new venues it tried this year. For example, the Daytona road course is in consideration to be added as a non-points race next year, although Phelps said he said he "doesn't see" the road course replacing a second Daytona race.
"So the question is really do you add the Daytona road course as a third Daytona event, or a fourth if you're going to include the Clash?" Phelps said.
He also mentioned that the addition of midweek races in the future was "viable" but on the "lower end of probability" based on television ratings. Midweek races at Charlotte, Martinsville and Kansas, for example, ranked as the three lowest-rated races across any network in two decades, according to Sports Media Watch.
"Whether it was the casual fan that wasn't tuning in," Phelps said. "The numbers weren't as high as what they would see on a Saturday night or a Sunday."
He reiterated that the schedule is not final and NASCAR still needs to discuss any changes with industry stakeholders, including the tracks, its broadcast partners and the teams.
"It's a balance," Phelps said. "We need to make sure that we're driving ratings because that drives visibility for the sport. That drives sponsorship value."
There is, however, one event on the schedule for 2021 already. Tickets went on sale for the season-opening Daytona 500 race two weeks ago and Phelps said he doesn't foresee the race's Feb. 14 date being impacted by the pandemic.
"But, I guess, never say never," Phelps conceded. "Again, our intention is to run the Daytona 500 when it's scheduled to run."
He added that he is "cautiously optimistic" that many of the objectives that NASCAR set forth in a pre-COVID world, "we will have during our 2021 season."
