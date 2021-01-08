NBC's Dungy, Collinsworth preview Tampa Bay-Washington game

"It's going to be up to their front to get pressure on Tom Brady so they can use seven guys in coverage and take away that big play, the quick strike from Tampa," said Dungy, a 2016 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Washington has recorded 47 sacks.

"This defense is built around rushing with four guys and covering with seven. And they've got five tremendous rushers," Dungy said. "They've got to alternate those guys in the defensive front, they've got to pick their spots to blitz and create pressure.

"If they don't pressure Tom Brady, it's going to be a long day. … Tampa's protection has been excellent this year, so that to me is going to be the battle and the key to the game."

Brady has thrown for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions this year. He has led the Bucs to their first playoff appearance since 2007.

Brady's targets include former New England tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has returned to the field after a one-year absence.