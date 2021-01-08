NBC's Dungy, Collinsworth preview Tampa Bay-Washington game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast a legendary quarterback.
But the Washington Football Team has the "antidote," said NBC commentator Tony Dungy.
Dungy, the former coach of the Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts, will be the analyst for NBC's telecast of Saturday night's wild-card playoff game between Washington and the visiting Bucs.
Tampa Bay went 11-5 in its first season with former New England Patriots great Tom Brady as its quarterback.
The Bucs have won four straight games. Brady has 12 touchdown passes and just one interception in that span, along with three games of more than 300 passing yards.
"These last four weeks, he hasn't played any better [ever], I don't think. It's been awesome to look at," Dungy said this week on an NBC teleconference. "His team is fired up around him.
"But Washington is going to be a great matchup because they have the antidote. They have a very strong defense. They have a great front four — young, fast, aggressive people. So it's going to be great to see."
Dungy is usually a studio analyst for NBC's NFL games, but he will be up in the broadcast booth Saturday night because NBC is airing two playoff games this weekend.
He said Washington's defense will have to contain the Bucs' big-play potential.
"It's going to be up to their front to get pressure on Tom Brady so they can use seven guys in coverage and take away that big play, the quick strike from Tampa," said Dungy, a 2016 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Washington has recorded 47 sacks.
"This defense is built around rushing with four guys and covering with seven. And they've got five tremendous rushers," Dungy said. "They've got to alternate those guys in the defensive front, they've got to pick their spots to blitz and create pressure.
"If they don't pressure Tom Brady, it's going to be a long day. … Tampa's protection has been excellent this year, so that to me is going to be the battle and the key to the game."
Brady has thrown for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions this year. He has led the Bucs to their first playoff appearance since 2007.
Brady's targets include former New England tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has returned to the field after a one-year absence.
"He has rounded into form," Dungy said. "Now you see him kind of back to his old form, and I think he's going to be very much a force in the playoffs. He's someone that Tom has looked to in this final stretch of the year, and he's looked more like the Rob Gronkowski we're used to this last month."
Washington's offense will have to contend with a formidable Tampa Bay defense. Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' unit has recorded 48 sacks.
"They're going to have to handle their pressure. Todd Bowles is going to bring heat," Dungy said. "They've got to deal with it, not turn the ball over and make a big play here and there.
"I don't think they're going to have to put up 40 points to win, but they're going to have to … make some plays.
"[Washington offensive coordinator] Scott Turner's going to have to dial up some plays to beat that blitz."
NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth said the Bucs' 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers in October showed just how tenacious the Bucs' defense is.
"They blitzed him relentlessly and Green Bay had no answer. It was amazing to watch," Collinsworth said. "This is a first-class blitzing team."
Collinsworth said there is a way for Washington to cope, though.
"There's a chance that you'll see Washington pop a couple big runs in this one and slow that blitz down," he said.
Collinsworth has been assigned Sunday night's Cleveland-Pittsburgh game, not the Washington-Tampa Bay duel. But Collinsworth was the commentator for Washington's regular-season finale last weekend against Philadelphia.