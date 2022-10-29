NBC's Jeff Burton expects 'extremely intense' Martinsville race

The spring NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville Speedway was boring.

That race, which was the Martinsville debut for the new Next Gen car, featured little passing and only five lead changes. Only four drivers led laps.

But NBC race analyst Jeff Burton expects Sunday's Cup race at Martinsville to be more compelling.

After all, it is the penultimate race of the Cup season. Joey Logano is the lone driver who has clinched one of the four spots in next weekend's championship finale, leaving seven drivers in contention Sunday for the other three spots.

Burton said the intensity of Sunday's Xfinity 500 will be "completely different" than it was in the April race.

"Every year this time of year, the intensity level picks up," Burton said Thursday in a phone interview from his North Carolina home. "The realities of everybody's situation is directly in front of them, and that doesn't just go for the guys racing for the championship. That goes for guys that are racing for points. There's a lot of money difference between 12th and 18th, and [between] 25th and 26th.

"Some people are racing for their jobs. … I expect to see an extremely intense race. A lot on the line. A lot of people needing to prove something. A lot of people needing to have success. Only a few chances left to turn a bad season around.

"When you get to the end of the year and you have all the emotions of the year, … their intensity level goes through the roof.

"We'll see more passing. I think we'll see more intensity."

The intensity level is not the only reason Burton expects a less boring race.

The spring race was a Saturday night race, while Sunday's race will be an afternoon affair. Chilly temperatures during the spring race prevented rubber from accumulating on the track; that would have created tire wear and more contact.

"It's not going to be as cold [Sunday] as it was," Burton said. "When it's that cold, the track gets so much grip in it that handling becomes less of an issue.

"You run a day race, you get sun on the racetrack and a little bit of heat in the concrete and asphalt, it now slickens the racetrack up. And now you've got to go do different stuff.

"The biggest thing that happened at Martinsville in the spring was that everybody's cars drove really well and everybody had a lot of grip. … You couldn't gain an advantage by … changing your driving style. … You drove it like every lap was a qualifying lap. So the key is to find a way for the cars to lose speed throughout the run and have the track slicken up and have not as much overall grip and then you will get a stereotypical Martinsville race [with action]."

Burton said there is a third reason this should be a more exciting race.

"Goodyear's built a new tire to try to get the track to rubber up more, to potentially wear a little bit more," he said.

"We would've liked to make more changes going there [to Martinsville], but with parts shortages, it's a very difficult time."

The South Boston native will be joined on NBC's telecast of the race by play-by-play announcer Rick Allen and fellow analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte.

The drivers looking to clinch one of the three remaining spots in the championship finale are Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe.

Hamlin grew up in Chesterfield. But fans at the Martinsville races have booed him ever since Hamilin spun out Elliott with three laps left in the 2017 fall race, preventing Elliott from winning his first career Cup race at Martinsville.

"He wrecked the most popular driver, right? People didn't like that," Burton said. "I don't think fans hate Denny Hamlin, but he made them mad. But he is a Virginia guy. He's one cool move away from earning them back, and I personally think he can."

Burton, 55, drove in 39 Cup races at Martinsville, winning the fall 1997 Cup race there. He was the runner-up at Martinsville’s spring 1999 and spring 2000 races.

He also drove in 13 Xfinity races at Martinsville, winning the fall 1990 race.

"I wasn't as popular as Jeff Gordon or Tony Stewart, but when I went to Richmond in Virginia and Martinsville, I was," said Burton, who won 21 Cup races in his career. "It felt good to walk across the stage and receive that [support]. … I'm sure it hurt Denny's feelings when he lost it."

Burton said drivers need patience to win at the paper clip.

"You've also got to be aggressive, … [but] the majority of the time requires some patience and some discretion, some willingness to turn the other cheek," said Burton, who moved to the broadcast booth in 2015. "If every time you get run into … you get mad about it, you're probably not going to have a successful day.

"The other thing that happens at Martinsville is you're not always going to be in the position you want to be in, meaning there's going to be somebody that's racing to … be in the championship four that's mired back in the field. … You've got to manage the negative of the day. … You can't let that overwhelm you and force you into bad decisions."

Because of the Next Gen car, Burton isn't sure which driver is a good pick to win Sunday.

"I like what I'm seeing out of William Byron and his guys," Burton said. "I think back to all the success Hendrick [Motorsports] has had at Martinsville. They were able to do it in the spring [when Byron won at Martinsville].

"I've been a huge Christopher Bell [admirer] going into these playoffs. I thought that guy and that team were ready. … Denny's always good at Martinsville, but he hasn't been that great lately.

"That's what's fun about this year, is that until practice starts on Saturday, I have no damn idea."