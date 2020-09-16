NFL notes: Barber twins back on Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot

Former Cave Spring High School, UVa and NFL standouts Tiki and Ronde Barber are once again on the ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tiki, a former New York Giants running back, and Ronde, a former Tampa Bay Buccanneers defensive back, are among 130 nominees for five modern-era spots. The ballot was announced Wednesday.

Former UVa and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller and former UVa and New York Jets offensive lineman D'Brickashaw Ferguson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates.

The other first-year eligible players on the ballot are two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Peyton Manning; defensive backs Charles Woodson and Charles Tillman; receivers Calvin Johnson, Wes Welker and Roddy White; running back Steven Jackson; offensive lineman Logan Mankins; defensive linemen Jared Allen, Justin Tuck and Kevin Williams; and linebacker Jerod Mayo.

Returning finalists from last year who are on the ballot are receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne; offensive linemen Tony Boselli and Alan Faneca; defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young; linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas; and defensive backs John Lynch and LeRoy Butler.

The list of 130 nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January. A maximum of five modern-era players will be chosen when the selection committee meets the Saturday before the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

