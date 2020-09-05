NFL notes: Packers cut Alex Light

The Green Bay Packers cut former Salem High School offensive tackle Alex Light on Saturday, which was the deadline for NFL teams to get down to their 53-man active roster for the regular season.
The ex-University of Richmond standout first made Green Bay’s regular-season roster in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He played in three games in 2018 and in 13 games last year.
If Light is not picked up off waivers by another team, Green Bay will likely bring him back for its practice squad. Each team’s practice squad has been expanded to 16 players this year.
In other moves of note:
•The Los Angeles Rams cut former Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins and former Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander. The Rams plan to bring Perkins back for their practice squad as their third QB if he clears waivers.
•Atlanta cut former UVa quarterback Kurt Benkert and ex-Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta.
•Carolina cut former Virginia safety Quin Blanding and ex-Virginia Tech receiver Cam Phillips.
•Pittsburgh cut former Virginia Tech and Maryland running back Trey Edmunds.
•Cleveland cut ex-Virginia Tech defensive tackle Ricky Walker.
•Detroit cut ex-UVa offensive guard Oday Aboushi.
•The Los Angeles Chargers cut former UVa receiver Darius Jennings.
•The New York Jets put ex-UVa cornerback and 2020 fifth-round draft pick Bryce Hall on their non-football injury list.
•Miami released QB Josh Rosen, who was acquired from Arizona in April 2019. He started three games last year.
Miami also traded for versatile rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. Miami got the ex-Kentucky star and a sixth-round draft pick from the Raiders for a fourth-round choice. Bowden, who was a third-round pick, can play QB, running back or receiver.
New deal for Watson
HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with Houston. The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.
Smith on active roster
Washington coach Ron Rivera recently sat down with QB Alex Smith with the goal of seeing where Smith was at mentally.
Smith’s comeback from a leg injury that ended up requiring 17 surgeries has been well-documented, but Rivera wanted to make the right call — either send Smith to injured reserve to continue rehabbing or put him on Washington’s 2020 roster.
The final outcome Sunday — inclusion on the roster for Smith — brings one of the most improbable comebacks in sports history one step closer to fruition. Smith has been fully cleared to participate in games this year, and Rivera said he wouldn’t hesitate to do so.
“He was very passionate about wanting the opportunity to play again,” Rivera said. “Very passionate about making this football team.”
Washington will keep three QBs on its roster — Smith, starter Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen.
