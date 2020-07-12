NHRA: Christiansburg's Matt Hagan wins Funny Car title at Indy

Matt Hagan came from the No. 6 seed to claim his 34th career Funny Car title at the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals at Indy.
Hagan won at Lucas Oil Speedway despite exploding a supercharger well before the finish line in his final round match against Don Schumacher Racing teammate Tommy Johnson Jr.
“I’m all good, I just had some parts come up there and tag me pretty good but I’ve been kicked by cattle harder than that anyway,” said Hagan, a two-time series champion. “We’re so glad to be doing this with NHRA and fans in the stands.”
It was Hagan's first win since last November’s Las Vegas race.
NHRA E3 Spark Plugs results
Sunday, at Lucas Oil Raceway
Brownsburg, Ind.
Final finish order
Top Fuel
1. Billy Torrence; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Antron Brown; 5. Leah Pruett; 6. T.J. Zizzo; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Doug Foley; 10. Justin Ashley; 11. Lex Joon; 12. Tony Schumacher; 13. Terry McMillen; 14. Luigi Novelli; 15. Cory McClenathan; 16. Terry Totten.
Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 3. Tim Wilkerson; 4. J.R. Todd; 5. Jack Beckman; 6. Jonnie Lindberg; 7. Alexis DeJoria; 8. Blake Alexander; 9. Ron Capps; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Daniel Wilkerson; 12. Mike McIntire; 13. Dale Creasy Jr.; 14. Alex Miladinovich; 15. Bob Bode; 16. Paul Lee.
Pro Stock
1. Jason Line; 2. Jeg Coughlin; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Erica Enders; 5. Aaron Stanfield; 6. Matt Hartford; 7. Alex Laughlin; 8. Chris McGaha; 9. Bo Butner; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 11. Kenny Delco; 12. Kyle Koretsky; 13. Deric Kramer; 14. Val Smeland; 15. Alan Prusiensky; 16. Bruno Massel.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Ryan Oehler; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Andrew Hines; 4. Hector Arana Jr; 5. Scotty Pollacheck; 6. Eddie Krawiec; 7. Angelle Sampey; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Steve Johnson; 10. John Hall; 11. Jerry Savoie; 12. Marc Ingwersen; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Ron Tornow; 15. David Barron; 16. Chris Bostick.
Round-by-round results
Top Fuel
Round One
Shawn Langdon, 3.789, 315.19 def. Justin Ashley, 3.960, 256.99; Clay Millican, 3.845, 314.17 def. Doug Foley, 3.878, 310.13; T.J. Zizzo, 3.778, 326.40 def. Cory McClenathan, Broke; Antron Brown, 3.997, 242.71 def. Terry McMillen, 6.659, 89.70; Doug Kalitta, 3.847, 311.56 def. Lex Joon, 4.045, 230.02; Steve Torrence, 3.758, 325.92 def. Luigi Novelli, 11.809, 66.62; Billy Torrence, 3.768, 326.32 def. Terry Totten, Foul - Centerline; Leah Pruett, 3.817, 262.03 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.108, 253.14;
Quarterfinals
Brown, 3.780, 316.01 def. Millican, 4.145, 222.80; Kalitta, 3.803, 321.58 def. Pruett, 3.813, 319.14; B. Torrence, 3.774, 324.75 def. Zizzo, 3.822, 319.14; S. Torrence, 3.760, 324.75 def. Langdon, 3.828, 316.38;
Semifinals
Kalitta, 3.794, 319.07 def. Brown, 5.565, 125.00; B. Torrence, 3.801, 322.42 def. S. Torrence, 4.216, 210.24;
Final
B. Torrence, 3.802, 322.34 def. Kalitta, 3.852, 307.86.
Funny Car
Round One
J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.391, 275.11 def. Alex Miladinovich, Camry, 5.067, 160.98; Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 4.099, 250.60 def. Mike McIntire, Camry, 4.506, 203.55; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.896, 324.90 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.956, 294.24; Jonnie Lindberg, Ford Mustang, 3.965, 322.65 def. Bob Bode, Mustang, Broke; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 4.009, 315.05 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.567, 228.27; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.025, 315.27 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.238, 249.44; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.005, 319.82 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.096, 280.31; Blake Alexander, Mustang, No Time Recorded def. Paul Lee, Charger, Foul - Centerline;
Quarterfinals
Todd, 4.128, 278.86 def. DeJoria, 4.697, 162.12; Johnson Jr., 3.963, 318.32 def. Alexander, Broke; T. Wilkerson, 3.982, 321.12 def. Lindberg, 3.990, 318.99; Hagan, 3.949, 321.19 def. Beckman, 3.969, 316.90;
Semifinals
Johnson Jr., 3.959, 319.29 def. Todd, 9.211, 77.50; Hagan, 3.959, 322.34 def. T. Wilkerson, 4.349, 211.43;
Final
Hagan, 4.328, 215.00 def. Johnson Jr., 5.854, 117.84.
Pro Stock
Round One
Alex Laughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.634, 206.42 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.658, 206.51; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.644, 207.27 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.654, 206.57; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.620, 206.64 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.654, 208.17; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.630, 206.07 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.712, 205.10; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.603, 207.43 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.648, 206.10; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.615, 206.70 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.647, 207.50; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.615, 206.83 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 7.062, 159.21; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.622, 206.70 def. Bruno Massel, Camaro, 7.093, 155.60;
Quarterfinals
Coughlin, 6.651, 206.99 def. C. McGaha, 6.773, 206.83; Enders, 6.621, 207.02 def. Stanfield, 6.647, 207.11; Line, 6.609, 207.59 def. Laughlin, 6.674, 206.20; Anderson, 6.620, 207.75 def. Hartford, 6.648, 206.76;
Semifinals
Coughlin, 6.651, 207.05 def. Enders, 6.723, 206.45; Line, 6.622, 207.34 def. Anderson, 6.683, 208.14;
Final
Line, 6.647, 207.21 def. Coughlin, 6.658, 206.76.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
Round One
Hector Arana Jr, 6.942, 194.66 def. John Hall, Suzuki, 6.978, 191.43; Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.925, 192.69 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.920, 191.84; Angie Smith, 6.971, 193.65 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 7.012, 192.36; Ryan Oehler, 6.921, 196.33 def. Marc Ingwersen, 7.077, 189.73; Scotty Pollacheck, 6.948, 196.42 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.149, 188.04; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.890, 194.55 def. Ron Tornow, 7.172, 184.93; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.887, 195.53 def. David Barron, 7.341, 176.26; Matt Smith, 6.855, 197.71 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.963, 166.21;
Quarterfinals
Oehler, 6.942, 194.41 def. Pollacheck, Foul - Red Light; Hines, 6.927, 193.65 def. A. Smith, 6.956, 195.48; Arana Jr, 6.928, 194.16 def. Krawiec, 6.873, 195.53; M. Smith, 6.856, 197.36 def. Sampey, Foul - Red Light;
Semifinals
Oehler, 6.901, 195.39 def. Arana Jr, 6.984, 192.91; M. Smith, 6.943, 195.42 def. Hines, 6.943, 193.68;
Final
Oehler, 6.974, 194.16 def. M. Smith, 10.126, 83.38.
Point Standings
Top Fuel
1. Doug Kalitta, 310; 2. Steve Torrence, 199; 3. Billy Torrence, 190; 4. Leah Pruett, 189; 5. Antron Brown, 174; 6. Brittany Force, 153; 7. Shawn Langdon, 144; 8. Clay Millican, 142; 9. Justin Ashley, 140; 10. Austin Prock, 131.
Funny Car
1. Jack Beckman, 278; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr., 276; 3. Matt Hagan, 238; 4. Tim Wilkerson, 179; 5. John Force, 173; 6. Ron Capps, 159; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 154; 8. Bob Tasca III, 149; 9. J.R. Todd, 141; 10. Robert Hight, 100.
Pro Stock
1. Jeg Coughlin, 297; 2. Jason Line, 289; 3. Erica Enders, 282; 4. Kenny Delco, 165; 5. Bo Butner, 162; 6. Chris McGaha, 158; 7. Alex Laughlin, 157; 8. Greg Anderson, 143; 9. Matt Hartford, 139; 10. Aaron Stanfield, 125.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Ryan Oehler, 115; 2. Matt Smith, 101; 3. Andrew Hines, 78; 4. Hector Arana Jr, 73; 5. Eddie Krawiec, 63; 6. Scotty Pollacheck, 55; 7. Angie Smith, 54; 8. Angelle Sampey, 52; 9. Steve Johnson, 33; 10. (tie) John Hall, 32. Marc Ingwersen, 32. Jerry Savoie, 32.