No one elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

The National Baseball Hall of Fame won’t have any new players in the class of 2021 after voters decided no one had the merits — on the field or off — for enshrinement in Cooperstown on this year's ballot.
Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were among the closest in voting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America released Tuesday, and the trio will have one more chance at election next year. It's the first time the BBWAA didn't choose anyone since 2013.
Schilling, a right-handed ace who won three World Series titles, finished 16 votes short of the 75% threshold necessary for enshrinement. He got 71.1% percent this time after coming up 20 votes shy at 70% last year.
Schilling's on-field accomplishments face little dispute, but Schilling has ostracized himself in retirement by directing hateful remarks toward Muslims, transgender people, journalists and others.
“It’s all right, the game doesn’t owe me anything,” Schilling said during a live video stream on his Twitter account.
He later wrote on Facebook that he has asked the Hall of Fame to remove his name from the ballot.
Bonds (61.8%) and Clemens (61.6%) joined Schilling in falling short on their ninth tries on the ballot. Both face strong PED suspicions, but Bonds has also been accused of domestic violence and Clemens of maintaining a decade-long relationship with a singer who was 15 when they met.
Schilling, Clemens and Bonds will be joined on next year's ballot by sluggers Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz. Rodriguez was suspended for all of the 2014 season for violating MLB's PED policy and collective bargaining agreement, and Ortiz's name allegedly appeared on a list of players who tested positive in 2003.
Former Ferrum College pitcher Billy Wagner missed the cut again, even though he had no character or PED issues. But he did rise in the voting.
Wagner finished sixth in the voting with 46.4%, up from 31.7% last year. He got 186 votes this time. Wagner was eighth in the voting with 126 votes last year.
This was the former All-Star reliever's sixth year on the ballot.
He received 10.5% of the votes in his first year of eligibility in 2016, 10.2% in 2017 and 11.1% in 2018. He was at 16.7% with 71 votes in 2019.
Wagner, who pitched for Ferrum from 1991-93, ranks sixth in major league history with 422 saves. Wagner had a 2.31 ERA and 1,196 strikeouts in his major league career.
Slick-fielding third baseman Scott Rolen finished fourth in this year's voting. He moved from 35.3% to 52.9%
Omar Vizquel was fifth. The 11-time Gold Glove winner dropped from 52.6% last year to 49.1% this year after his wife accused him of repeated domestic abuses in December.
Rockies slugger Todd Helton was seventh. Helton, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced to two days in jail last year, got 44.9% in his third time on the ballot.
Outfielder Gary Sheffield was eighth. He jumped from 30.5% to 40.6% on his seventh time on the ballot.
Braves star Andruw Jones, arrested in 2012 on a domestic violence charge, was ninth. He got 33.9% in his fourth year.
It’s the 19th time the BBWAA has failed to elect a Hall member and just the third time since 1971.
There won't be any veterans committee inductees this year, either. The Hall of Fame's Era Committees postponed their scheduled elections until next offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cooperstown won’t be without celebration this year, though. After the 2020 ceremony in the upstate New York village was canceled due to the pandemic, Yankees great Derek Jeter and five-tool star Larry Walker will take center stage on July 25, a year later than planned. They’ll be honored alongside catcher Ted Simmons and late players’ association chief Marvin Miller.
Schilling wrote Tuesday night on Facebook that he would like the veterans committee to review his Hall case. That panel — comprised of former players, managers and others in the game, along with some writers — is tasked with evaluating players who don't get election via the BBWAA vote.
“I’ll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player,” Schilling wrote. “I don’t think I’m a hall of famer, as I’ve often stated, but if former players think I am then I’ll accept that with honor.
“In my heart I am at peace," he also wrote. “Nothing, zero, none of the claims being made by any of the writers hold merit.”