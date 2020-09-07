Packers sign Alex Light to practice squad

After cutting Salem High School graduate Alex Light from their active roster Saturday, the Green Bay Packers announced Sunday night they have signed the offensive tackle to their practice squad.
Light played for the Packers the past two seasons.
Practice squads have expanded this year to a maximum of 16 players, including six veterans, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In other practice-squad signings of note:
•Atlanta signed former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert and ex-Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta. Both had been cut from the Falcons' active roster.
•The Los Angeles Rams signed ex-UVa QB Bryce Perkins, who had been cut from the team's active roster.
