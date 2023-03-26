Roanoke only capitalized on one power-play opportunity in Saturday’s loss to Fayetteville.

The Rail Yard Dawgs made sure to take advantage of their man-up chances Sunday against Knoxville.

Roanoke scored its three power-play goals during a dominating 27-minute stretch as the Rail Yard Dawgs defeated Knoxville 7-3 on Sunday in Southern Professional Hockey League action at the Berglund Center.

The Rail Yard Dawgs (29-17-5) scored six straight goals over a 27-minute stretch spanning the second and third quarters to take a commanding 7-2 lead.

Dominiks Marcinkevics, Alex DiCarlo, Mac Jansen, CJ Stubbs, Brendan Pepe and Matt O’Dea scored during the stretch. DiCarlo, Stubbs and Pepe each scored on the power play.

Broady Claeys recorded 33 saves in goal for Roanoke.

Ryan Devine and Nick Pryce each scored in a 31-second stretch early in the second period to give the Ice Bears (30-21-3) a 2-1 lead.

Marcinkevics’ goal came 66 seconds later, and Roanoke pulled away.

The win was the second in a three-day span for the Rail Yard Dawgs, who had already clinched a spot in the SPHL playoffs.

They went 3 for 4 on the power play against the Ice Bears.

Gehrett Sargis scored in the first period to give Roanoke an early 1-0 advantage.

Pryce added a second goal with four minutes remaining in the third period.

The lone setback in the weekend came Saturday evening in a 2-1 shootout loss to Fayetteville.

The Rail Yard Dawgs went 1 for 4 on the power play, with Marcinkevics scoring to tie the game in the third period.

The teams played a scoreless overtime period, and Fayetteville’s Austin Alger was the only player to score in the shootout.

Austyn Roudebush recorded 32 saves for Roanoke.