Rail Yard Dawgs’ SPHL season pushed back to December

Local hockey fans will have to wait deep into the holiday season before they see any live skating this year.

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced Tuesday that the opening of their 2020-21 SPHL season has been pushed back to December, buying the league time in the hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic will improve.

“The landscape has been ever-changing, and right now, cases are still surging,” Dawgs president Mickey Gray said. “We looked at mid-to-late December as the best opportunity for our team and the league to have a full season with spectators in the stands.”

The Dawgs opened on Oct. 18 last year in a season that was suspended on March 12 due to the pandemic. The campaign ultimately was canceled with seven regular-season games remaining.

The league intends to play its entire 56-game schedule in 2020-21 as usual, Gray said, but it’s not known yet how long the regular season would extend into the spring of ’21.

The Dawgs’ offices have remained open throughout the summer, selling season tickets and corporate sponsorships.