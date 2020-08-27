Rail Yard Dawgs unveil new logos, uniforms

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will have a new look this coming season.

Coach Dan Bremner and vice president of business operations Alexandra Martin unveiled the team’s new logos and uniforms for 2020-21 on social media Thursday night during a flash sale for fans.

The original logo featured a stick-holding dog, Diesel, surrounded by a circular railroad tracks pattern, with the team’s full name in the middle. The new design features only Diesel’s head, with “DAWGS” in slanted font across the bottom.

The bottom portion also can be used alone on the home jerseys. Additionally, the Dawgs introduced a secondary logo of a star with “ROANOKE” stripped across the front.

“Last season we began kicking around ideas for a new logo,” Martin said. “We knew there were certain elements we wanted to keep, like our mascot, Diesel, and the Roanoke Star, but it was time for an update, a refresh.”

The new logo — the team’s first change since the team’s inception in 2015 — was designed by John Comstock of Magnets USA in Vinton.