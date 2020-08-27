Rail Yard Dawgs unveil new logos, uniforms

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will have a new look this coming season.
Coach Dan Bremner and vice president of business operations Alexandra Martin unveiled the team’s new logos and uniforms for 2020-21 on social media Thursday night during a flash sale for fans.
The original logo featured a stick-holding dog, Diesel, surrounded by a circular railroad tracks pattern, with the team’s full name in the middle. The new design features only Diesel’s head, with “DAWGS” in slanted font across the bottom.
The bottom portion also can be used alone on the home jerseys. Additionally, the Dawgs introduced a secondary logo of a star with “ROANOKE” stripped across the front.
“Last season we began kicking around ideas for a new logo,” Martin said. “We knew there were certain elements we wanted to keep, like our mascot, Diesel, and the Roanoke Star, but it was time for an update, a refresh.”
The new logo — the team’s first change since the team’s inception in 2015 — was designed by John Comstock of Magnets USA in Vinton.
“My family and I are huge supporters,” Comstock said. “The opportunity to work with the front office on the creation of the new logo has been an amazing experience and a huge honor. I look forward to seeing the boys take the ice in the new uniforms and having a great season.”
The Dawgs recently announced that the start of their season has been pushed back until mid-to late December, but they’ve already started building their 2020-21 roster.
The team signed center Brant Sherwood last week and announced on Wednesday that they’re bringing back winger Josh Nenadal as well.
Sherwood appeared in 31 games last season, contributing eight goals and nine assists before the campaign was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think Sherwood was playing his best hockey of the season in the last couple of weekends before the season was paused,” Bremner said. “I’m very excited to have him back and to see him pick up right where he left off.”
Nenadal skated in 45 of Roanoke’s 46 games last season, notching six goals and seven assists. He accrued 71 penalty minutes and three fighting majors.
“He’s a guy that always plays physical and mixes things up,” Bremner said. “I’ll be looking for him to continue his physical play while chipping in on the scoreboard as well.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!