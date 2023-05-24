Salem did not score a run on five hits through eight innings Tuesday night against Fredericksburg.

The Red Sox rattled off five hits in the ninth inning and scored four times, capped by Roman Anthony’s walk-off double, as they rallied for a thrilling 4-3 win over the Nationals at Carilion Clinic Field.

Anthony’s two-out double to right field easily scored pinch-runner Karson Simas to set off a wild celebration as the Red Sox (20-19) opened their six-game series against the Nationals (13-25) in dramatic fashion.

Juan Chacon (3 for 3) sparked the rally with a one-out triple that scored Luis Ravelo.

Ahbram Liendo followed two pitches later with a two-run homer to right-center field that tied the game at 3. It was his first homer of the season.

Enderso Lira reached on a two-out double and was replaced on the basepaths by Simas, and his speed was enough to easily score on Anthony’s double.

Nationals closer Miguel Gomez (3-3) blew his third save of the season by allowing four earned runs on five hits in the ninth inning.

Allan Castro (2 for 4) and Chacon combined for four of Salem’s five hits through the first eight innings. Chacon had two triples.

Michael Valera (1-0) struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to record the win.