The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs beat visiting Fayetteville 3-1 on Friday night at the Berglund Center to clinch a berth in the Southern Professional Hockey League playoffs.

C.J. Valerian scored to give Roanoke (28-17-4) a 1-0 lead 11:17 into the second period. The Dawgs extended the lead 38 seconds later when Billy Roche scored in his pro debut.

Roshen Jaswal of Roanoke put the puck into an empty net 19:43 into the third period.

Austyn Roudebush had 25 saves for Roanoke. Michael Herringer had 28 saves for the Marksmen (21-22-8).

Fayetteville’s Michael Herringer stopped 28-of-30 shots. Roanoke went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Marksmen were 0-for-3.

The teams were set to meet again Saturday night.

Playoff tickets will go on sale Monday.