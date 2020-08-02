You have permission to edit this article.
Roanoke Valley natives honored during final weekend of World TeamTennis competition
During the final day of the monthlong World Team Tennis competition at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, two of the featured guests courtside were Ryann Kress, the reigning Ms. Wheelchair Virginia, who is from Bedford, and Jacob Tyree, a Glenvar High School graduate, who se many athletic accomplishments include being a member of the 2013 U.S. Paralympic basketball team. The When U Dream a Dream charity arranged the event to honor Kress and Tyree for their impact on their communities. For more information on When U Dream a Dream, visit its website at www.whenudreamadream.org, or contact the charity’s president, Lawrence Pleskow, at whenudreamadreaminc@gmail.com.

The New York Empire defeated the Chicago Smash 21-20 in a super tiebreaker on Sunday to clinch the King Trophy.

