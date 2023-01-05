Ronde Barber a Canton finalist for 3rd time

Former Cave Spring High School, University of Virginia and Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout Ronde Barber has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the third straight year.

The 15 modern-era finalists for the hall's class of 2023 were announced Wednesday night. They will be considered later this month by the selection committee.

A maximum of five modern-day players can be elected for enshrinement in August to the Canton, Ohio, hall. The inductees will be announced on Feb. 9 at the NFL Honors ceremony.

Barber, who played cornerback and safety, was a member of the NFL's all-decade team for the 2000s. Barber played in the NFL from 1997 through 2012, spending his entire 16-year pro career with Tampa Bay. He helped his team win a Super Bowl.

He was a three-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowl pick. He is the only player in NFL history with at least 45 interceptions and at least 25 sacks. He also had 1,428 tackles. He led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2001.

Barber played in a Tampa Bay-record 241 games, starting a franchise-record 232. He started 215 consecutive regular-season games and is the only NFL player who has ever made at least 200 straight starts at cornerback.

He is one of four defensive backs among the modern-era finalists, along with Albert Lewis, Darren Woodson and Darrelle Revis.

Revis was named a finalist Wednesday in his first year of eligibility, as were Joe Thomas and Dwight Freeney.

Lewis is a finalist for the first time, although he made the semifinal stage in 2013. Woodson is also a finalist for the first time, although he made the semifinal stage six times.

In addition to Barber, the other returning finalists are DeMarcus Ware, Patrick Willis, Zach Thomas, Andre Johnson, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Devin Hester, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne.

The committee will also consider former Chargers and Cardinals coach Don Coryell in the coaching category and three senior candidates: Super Bowl V MVP Chuck Howley and All-Pro defenders Joe Klecko and Ken Riley.

Joe Thomas was one of the top tackles in the league over a durable 11-year career.

Revis was a first-team All-Pro from 2009-11 and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2009, when he repeatedly shut down top receivers by sending them to “Revis Island.”

Freeney spent most of his 16-year career in Indianapolis, where his speed off the edge and dominant spin move led to 125 1/2 career sacks.

Ware, a four-time All-Pro, led the Cowboys in sacks for eight seasons.

Johnson twice made the All-Pro team during a strong time for wide receivers. Two of his contemporaries, Holt and Wayne, also are in the finals. Holt was selected to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s and won a Super Bowl with the 1999 Rams. Wayne retired as NFL’s second all-time leading receiver in the postseason with 93 catches and won a Super Bowl with the Colts.

Zach Thomas and Willis were among the top linebackers of their time.

Hester is the rare finalist who made his mark mostly on special teams. He opened the 2007 Super Bowl for Chicago with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the only time in Super Bowl history that has occurred.

Anderson was considered one of the elite right tackles in the game for 13 pro seasons with Cincinnati and Baltimore.

Allen was a four-time All-Pro who led the NFL in sacks twice.

Woodson was a three-time All-Pro safety who helped Dallas win three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s.

Lewis was a star cornerback for 16 seasons.