Ronde Barber a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame for first time

Linebackers Zach Thomas and Sam Mills became second-time finalists.

Offensive lineman Tony Boselli is a finalist for the fifth time, while offensive lineman Alan Faneca is a finalist for the sixth time.

Voting on the entrants to the hall will be conducted later this month, with the inductees announced during Super Bowl week. A maximum of five modern-day players can be chosen, along with three previously announced candidates should they get the required votes: coach Tom Flores, contributor Bill Nunn, and senior Drew Pearson.

Inductions are scheduled for next August, when the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will be enshrined after the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of those ceremonies last summer.

Barber was drafted out of UVa in the third round in 1997. The three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl pick played in the NFL for 16 seasons, all with Tampa Bay. He started 215 consecutive regular-season games and is the only NFL cornerback who has ever made at least 200 straight starts.

Barber, who helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in 2002, was named a member of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2000s.