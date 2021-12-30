Ronde Barber a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for 2nd time

For the second straight year, Ronde Barber is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former Cave Spring High School, University of Virginia and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star was among the 15 modern-era player finalists for the class of 2022 announced by the hall of fame Thursday.

This was the fifth straight year the former defensive back had been one of the 25 semifinalists. Last year marked the first time he made the cut to be one of the 15 finalists.

DeMarcus Ware, Andre Johnson and Devin Hester were named finalists in their first year of eligibility.

Tackle Tony Boselli is in his sixth year as a finalist, while defensive lineman Richard Seymour is in his fourth year.

Finalists for the third time are safety Leroy Butler, wide receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne and linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas.

In addition to Barber, the other two-time finalists on this year's list are defensive linemen Jared Allen and Bryant Young.

Tackle Willie Anderson and linebacker Patrick Willis are finalists for the first time.

A maximum of five modern-day players can be elected for enshrinement to the Canton, Ohio, hall. The selection committee will meet next month. The inductees will be announced on Feb. 10.

Three others — Dick Vermeil in the coaching category, Art McNally as a contributor and Cliff Branch as a senior player — also are candidates for the class of 2022. Voting on each of those three will be held individually.

Barber was drafted out of UVa in the third round in 1997. The three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl pick played in the NFL for 16 seasons, all with Tampa Bay. He started 215 consecutive regular-season games and is the only NFL cornerback who has ever made at least 200 straight starts.

Barber, who helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl to cap the 2002 season, was named a member of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2000s.

The former cornerback and safety recorded 47 regular-season interceptions for 923 yards and eight touchdowns — all Tampa Bay records. He returned eight interceptions for touchdowns. He also returned four fumbles for touchdowns and returned two deflected punts for touchdowns.

Barber, who had 28 sacks, is the only player in NFL history with at least 45 interceptions and at least 25 sacks. He is the NFL’s career sacks leader among cornerbacks. He also had 1,428 tackles.

Barber had a league-high 10 interceptions in 2001.

Hester is the rare finalist who made his mark mostly on special teams. He was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s and one of two return specialists on the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

Ware, a four-time All-Pro, led the Dallas Cowboys in sacks for eight seasons and won a Super Bowl with Denver for the 2015 season. He finished with 138 1/2 sacks and made the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Johnson twice made the All-Pro team. He finished his career with 1,062 receptions for 14,185 yards and 70 receiving touchdowns.

The late Mills is under consideration in his 20th and final year of eligibility as a modern-day candidate. A three-time All-Pro, Mills starred for the New Orleans Saints and expansion Panthers — helping Carolina to the NFC championship game in its second season.