Ryan Blaney, new crew chief off and running

For Ryan Blaney, the key word is “clicking.”

Clicking with his new crew chief. Clicking in qualifying. Clicking at some tracks that once befuddled him.

Victory is the only component that’s eluded the driver of the No. 12 Ford so far this young NASCAR season. The rest has been, well, clicking.

Blaney’s seventh-place finish last week at Richmond — a track that had been notoriously tough on him — has the 28-year-old leading the Cup standings heading into Saturday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR.com elevated him to No. 1 on its driver power rankings this week after Blaney won his third pole and notched his fourth top-10 finish in seven races.

“It’s been a good start to the year,” Blaney said in a phone interview this week. “I think we’ve had really good speed at every track. A few of our finishes haven’t really told the truth on how we’ve been running at some of those tracks.

“I’ve been really proud of the teamwork we’ve had on the 12 group and working with a new crew chief, Jonathan Hassler. It’s been really good to get started on the right foot with him and have really good speed in our cars and our communication be really good. So I feel like, consistently, this is probably the best we’ve had at the start of the year. You just hope to keep building and get better week in and week out.”

Blaney can’t really explain the three poles — a third of his career total — other than to credit his team for unloading a fast car every week. But the chemistry between himself and Hassler has come together more quickly than he imagined.

Their relationship hatched over a few beers last fall, when Blaney was looking for a replacement for the retiring Todd Gordon. Hassler, who served as Matt DiBenedetto’s crew chief at Team Penske the second half of last season, impressed Blaney with both his racing knowledge and temperament.

“We just really clicked,” Blaney said. “He and I have the same personality, really. Honestly, being able to test with him in the offseason, test this new car, was really good to kind of kick-start things.”

They finished fourth in their debut together at the Daytona 500, then added top-10 runs at Phoenix (fourth), Austin (sixth) and Richmond. Now they’ll take their confidence to Martinsville — a track that used to give Blaney fits.

Blaney finished 19th or worse in his first three starts at the historic half-mile oval. Such struggles at Martinsville are common for young drivers, who often need years to develop the patience and technical quality to navigate the flat, tight turns effectively — assuming they ever do.

“Some places are more along those lines that others,” Blaney said. “I look at Martinsville being that way. Darlington’s a place like that. Richmond is a place like that. Some of the more unique tracks are very tough to kind of get ahold of. It’s a fine line of being way off or on.”

The turning point for Blaney came in the fall of 2017, when he finished eighth in his final Martinsville start for Wood Brothers Racing. In eight Martinsville starts since, his average finish is 7.3, including a pair of runner-up efforts in 2020.

“It’s really weird how those things work,” Blaney said. “Sometimes they’ll click for you and sometimes they don’t, but it’s just something that we worked really hard on to try to get better at that spot.

“Hopefully we can finally get a grandfather clock. It’s going to make it that much sweeter when we’ve been so close there a few times and not been able to close it. If we can finally get one done there, it’s going to make it even better.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.