Yordanny Monegro and three relievers combined on a seven-hit shutout to help the host Salem Red Sox squash the Delmarva Shorebirds 9-0 in a Carolina League baseball game Friday night.

The Red Sox (38-40 overall, 8-7 in the second half) recorded their eighth shutout win of the year.

The Shorebirds (36-44, 8-7) struck out 11 times.

Monegro (3-0) pitched the first five innings, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Gabriel Jackson pitched one hitless inning, striking out one and walking one.

Railin Perez pitched two innings, surrendering one hit and two walks while striking out one.

Reidis Sena pitched one inning, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Ahbram Liendo had three of Salem's 13 hits, including a two-RBI triple in the eighth inning.

Mikey Romero had two hits and two RBIs. He had an RBI double in the first inning to give Salem a 1-0 lead.

Lyonell James had two hits, including a solo homer in the sixth.

Luis Ravelo added two hits and one RBI.

Enderso Lira had two hits and scored a run.

Also Friday, Boston promoted second baseman Allan Castro and pitchers Luis Perales and Felix Cepeda from Salem to High-A Greenville.

Salem activated catcher Juan Montero and second baseman Claudio Simon from the development list Friday.

On Thursday, pitcher Matt Litwicki was promoted to Salem from Boston's rookie-league team in Florida.

Saturday's game was suspended by rain with host Salem up 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth. The game will resume at 1:30 p.m. Sunday followed by a seven-inning game.