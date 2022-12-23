 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listing for Friday Dec. 23

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.; ESPN, Independence Bowl, Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Houston, at Shreveport, La.

6:30 p.m.; ESPN, Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri, at Tampa, Fla.

HOCKEY

2:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Pre-Competition Game, Switzerland vs. Sweden, at Moncton, New Brunswick

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, Consolation Semifinal, at Honolulu

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Bucknell at Rutgers

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Kennesaw St. at Indiana

7 p.m.; ESPN2. Diamond Head Classic, Semifinal

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, Semifinal

12:30 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, Consolation Semifinal

NBA

3 p.m.; ESPN2, "NBA Today Christmas Special"

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Milwaukee at Brooklyn

10 p.m.; ESPN, Memphis at Phoenix

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, Washington at Sacramento

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Winnipeg at Washington

SOCCER

2:25 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Rangers at Ross County

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of World Tennis League, at Dubai

