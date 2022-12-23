Sports TV listing for Friday Dec. 23

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.; ESPN, Independence Bowl, Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Houston, at Shreveport, La.
6:30 p.m.; ESPN, Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri, at Tampa, Fla.
HOCKEY
2:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Pre-Competition Game, Switzerland vs. Sweden, at Moncton, New Brunswick
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, Consolation Semifinal, at Honolulu
5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Bucknell at Rutgers
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Kennesaw St. at Indiana
7 p.m.; ESPN2. Diamond Head Classic, Semifinal
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, Semifinal
12:30 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, Consolation Semifinal
NBA
3 p.m.; ESPN2, "NBA Today Christmas Special"
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Milwaukee at Brooklyn
10 p.m.; ESPN, Memphis at Phoenix
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, Washington at Sacramento
NHL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Winnipeg at Washington
SOCCER
2:25 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Rangers at Ross County
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of World Tennis League, at Dubai