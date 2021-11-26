Sports TV listing for Friday Nov. 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; WDBJ, Boise St. at San Diego St.
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Ohio at Bowling Green
Noon; ESPNU, E. Michigan at Central Michigan
Noon; WFXR, Kansas St. at Texas
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Utah St. at New Mexico
1:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Nebraska
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Cincinnati at East Carolina
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Missouri at Arkansas
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UNLV at Air Force
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, South Florida at UCF
4 p.m.; WFXR, Colorado at Utah
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, TCU at Iowa St.
7 p.m.; ESPN, North Carolina at N.C. State
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Washington St. at Washington
FIGURE SKATING
6 a.m.; Peacock, continuation of coverage of Grand Prix Russia
GOLF
6 a.m.; GOLF Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at Johannesburg, South Africa
2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Spain Open, Second Round (same-day tape)
4 p.m.; TNT, TBS, truTV, The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, at Las Vegas
Midnight; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Third Round, at Phuket Island, Thailand
5 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, Third Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, UVU Tip-off Classic, Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), at Orem, Utah
HORSE RACING
Noon; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.; ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, Championship, at Paradise Island, Bahamas
11 a.m.; ESPN2, ESPN Events Invitational, Consolation Game, at Orlando, Fla.
Noon; MASN, Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech
1:30 p.m.; ESPN, ESPN Events Invitational, Semifinal
1:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, Third Place Game
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, University of New Orleans Classic, VMI at Univ. of New Orleans
4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, Fifth Place Game
4:30 p.m.; ESPNU, ESPN Events Invitational, Consolation Game
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, N. Kentucky at DePaul
7 p.m.; ESPNU, NIT Season Tip-Off, Third Place Game, Virginia Tech vs. Xavier, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Lehigh at Virginia
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, Semifinal, Penn St. vs. LSU, at Niceville, Fla.
7 p.m.; ESPN2, ESPN Events Invitational, Semifinal
7 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Battle 4 Atlantis, Seventh Place Game
7 p.m.; SEC Network, North Florida at Kentucky
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, Third Place Game, at Anaheim, Calif.
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Las Vegas Invitational, Third Place Game,
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Wichita St. at Missouri
9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, Semifinal, Wake Forest vs. Oregon St.
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NIT Season Tip-Off, Championship, Memphis vs. Iowa State
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Continental Tire Challenge, Duke vs. Gonzaga, at Las Vegas
11:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Wooden Legacy, Championship
11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Invitational, Championship
NBA
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Oklahoma City
8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Oklahoma City, joined in progress
9 p.m.; NBA TV, Milwaukee at Denver
NHL
1 p.m.; WSET, N.Y. Rangers at Boston
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Florida at Washington
SKIING
2 p.m.; Peacock, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Lake Louise, Canada
SOCCER
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. at Australia
TENNIS
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, World Team Tennis, Chicago vs. New York, San Diego vs. Springfield, at Indian Wells, Calif.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Cavalier Classic, Rhode Island at Virginia
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Boston College
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Kentucky
5:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Wisconsin
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Penn St.
8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Oregon St.
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Southern Cal