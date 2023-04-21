AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Western at Fremantle
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Sydney at Geelong
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500, Test Sessions
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, at Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Mercer, doubleheader
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at USC Upstate
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Notre Dame
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Tennessee
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Baylor at Texas Tech
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Florida St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Florida State Spring Game (taped)
CORNHOLE
7 p.m.; ESPN2, ACL Pro Shootout No. 2
8 p.m.; ESPN2, ACL SuperHole IV Prelim No. 2
GOLF
11 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Second Round, at Woodlands, Texas
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, at Avondale, La.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Second Round
9 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, at Irving, Texas (same-day tape)
11 p.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, at Omitama, Japan
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Girls, GEICO Showcase, Good Counsel (Md.) at McDonogh (Md.)
5:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Boys, GEICO Showcase, Calvert Hall (Md.) at McDonogh (Md.)
HOCKEY
8:30 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship Group, Canada vs. Germany, at Porrentruy, Switzerland
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.; MASN2, Detroit at Baltimore
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Houston at Atlanta
8 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Minnesota
10 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Seattle
MEN'S LACROSSE
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Penn St.
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Michigan
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Providence at Denver
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 294, Liz Carmouche vs. Deanna Bennett, at Honolulu
NBA
7:10 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Boston at Atlanta
8:30 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Cleveland at New York
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 3, Denver at Minnesota
NHL
7 p.m.; TBS, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Carolina at N.Y. Islanders
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Boston at Florida
9:30 p.m.; TBS, Western Conference First Round, Game 3, Dallas at Minnesota
10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 3, Edmonton at Los Angeles
PICKLEBALL
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Newport Beach Doubles Shootout
SOCCER
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Southampton at Arsenal
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Leon at Tijuana
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Florida State at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Boston College
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Alabama
10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Arizona at Oregon
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of quarterfinals in Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka and Stuttgart
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Challenge, at Charlottesville