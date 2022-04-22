Sports TV listings for Friday April 22

AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Practice, at Imola, Italy
10:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Qualifying
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, at Talladega, Ala.
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying, at Houston
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Zamalek vs. FAP (taped)
BOXING
9:30 a.m.; ESPN2, Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte weigh-in, at London
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Michigan
5:30 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Boston College
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, North Carolina at Virginia
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UNC Asheville at Radford
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at East Tenn. State
8 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Louisville
8:30; SEC Network, Arkansas at Texas A&M
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Illinois
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers Spring Game
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, at Tarragona, Spain
Noon; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, ClubCorp Classic, First Round, at Irving, Texas
3:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, at Avondale, La.
6:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, L.A. Open, Second Round, at Los Angeles
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Garden City (N.Y.) vs. Mount Sinai (N.Y.), at South Huntington, N.Y.
4 p.m.; ESPNU, St. John's (D.C.) vs. St. Anthony's (N.Y.), at South Huntington, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.; MASN, San Francisco at Washington
9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at L.A. Angels
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 278, Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche, at Honolulu
NBA
7:10 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Miami at Atlanta
8:30 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Milwaukee at Chicago (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 3, Phoenix at New Orleans
NHL
8 p.m.; NHL Network, Seattle at Minnesota
10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Arizona
RUGBY
6 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Hampton
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Virginia
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Florida St.
6:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Utah
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Arkansas at Florida
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Oregon
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, quarterfinals in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul
USFL
8 p.m.; USA Network, Michigan vs. New Jersey, at Birmingham, Ala.
WEIGHTLIFTING
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Clash on the Coast
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Syracuse at Boston College