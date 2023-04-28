AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Greater Western Sydney at Sydney
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, North Melbourne at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m. ESPNU, Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Qualifying
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, at Dover, Del.
3:40 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Practice, at Leeds, Ala.
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C.
4:25 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sprint Shootout
COLLEGE BASEBALL
People are also reading…
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, North Carolina at Virginia Tech
5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Penn St.
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Longwood
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Samford at VMI
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Texas A&M at Arkansas
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at LSU
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke at Virginia
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Nebraska
10 p.m.; ESPNU, UCLA at Stanford
FISHING
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, CNSD White Marlin Classic, at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
GOLF
Noon; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational, First Round, at The Woodlands, Texas
3:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Mexican Open at Vidanta, Second Round
6:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, JM Eagle L.A. Championship, Second Round
Midnight; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Korea Championship, Third Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
LACROSSE
1 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, ACC semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Boston College, at Charlotte, N.C.
3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, ACC Semifinal, North Carolina vs. Syracuse, at Charlotte, N.C.
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, College Women, Loyola (Md.) at Navy
8:15 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, College Men, Boston U. at Army
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Kansas City at Minnesota
6:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Detroit
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.; MASN, Pittsburgh at Washington
8 p.m.; Apple TV+, Philadelphia at Houston
10 p.m.; Apple TV+, St. Louis at LA. Dodgers
NBA
8:10 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 6, Sacramento at Golden State
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 6 Memphis at L.A. Lakers
NFL
7 a.m.; ESPN2, "Good Morning Football"
3 p.m.; ESPN, "NFL Live"
5 p.m.; ESPN, "College GameDay"
7 p.m.; WSET, NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3, with Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Todd McShay and others
7 p.m.; ESPN, NFL Draft, Round 2, with Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper, Louis Riddick, Suzy Kolber and others
7 p.m.; NFL Network, NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3, with Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Melissa Stark and others
8 p.m.; ESPN2, NFL Draft, continuation of coverage of Rounds 2-3, with Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper, Louis Riddick, Suzy Kolber and others
NHL
7 p.m.; TBS, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 6, Carolina at N.Y. Islanders
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 6, Boston at Florida
9:30 p.m.; TBS, Western Conference First Round, Game 6, Dallas at Minnesota
10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 6, Colorado at Seattle
RUGBY
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, Dallas at Seattle
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Syracuse, doubleheader
4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Clemson at Virginia Tech
4:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida A&M at Jackson St.
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. at Notre Dame
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Madrid Open
5 a.m. (Saturday); ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Madrid Open