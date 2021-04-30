Sports TV listings for Friday April 30

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide
5:25 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Port Adelaide at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m. and 9:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Portuguese Grand Prix, Practice
BOXING
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Andy Ruiz-Chris Arreola weigh-in
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida A&M at Norfolk St.
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at The Citadel
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Longwood
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Vanderbilt at Florida
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at LSU
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.; Pac-12 Network, Colorado Spring Game
CURLING
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Women's Championship, U.S. vs. Scotland, at Calgary, Alberta (same-day tape)
GOLF
9 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Tenerife Open, Second Round, at Tenerife, Spain
Noon; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational, First Round, at The Woodlands, Texas
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, Second Round, at Tampa, Fla.
10:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, at Singapore
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Network, Kentucky Derby Oaks, at Louisville, Ky.
Noon; Fox Sports 2, live races
Noon: MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Kentucky Derby preview special
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington
7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Kansas City at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Oakland
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC preview
NBA
7:25 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Cleveland
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Portland at Brooklyn
10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Sacramento at L.A. Lakers
NFL
11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; NFL Network, "NFL Draft Kickoff"
3 p.m.; ESPN, "NFL Live"
5 p.m.; ESPN, "College GameDay"
6 p.m.; ESPN, "NFL Draft Countdown"
7 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3, at Cleveland
SOCCER
3 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Leicester City at Southampton
10 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, San Diego at Phoenix
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Georgia Tech, doubleheader
4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Syracuse
5 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Boston College
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Munich, Estoril and Madrid
5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Munich, Estoril and Madrid
WOMEN'S BEACH VOLLEYBALL
2:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 tournament, at Los Angeles
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ACC Newtork, ACC semifinal, Notre Dame at North Carolina
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Campbell
2:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC semifinal, Syracuse vs. Boston College, at Chapel Hill, N.C.
5 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten semifinals, at University Park, Pa.