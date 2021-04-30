 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday April 30
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide

5:25 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Port Adelaide at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m. and 9:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Portuguese Grand Prix, Practice

BOXING

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Andy Ruiz-Chris Arreola weigh-in

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida A&M at Norfolk St.

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at The Citadel

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Longwood

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Vanderbilt at Florida

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at LSU

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.; Pac-12 Network, Colorado Spring Game

CURLING 

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Women's Championship, U.S. vs. Scotland, at Calgary, Alberta (same-day tape)

GOLF

9 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Tenerife Open, Second Round, at Tenerife, Spain

Noon; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational, First Round, at The Woodlands, Texas

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, Second Round, at Tampa, Fla.

10:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, at Singapore

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Network, Kentucky Derby Oaks, at Louisville, Ky.

Noon; Fox Sports 2, live races

Noon: MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Kentucky Derby preview special

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Kansas City at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Oakland

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC preview

NBA

7:25 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Cleveland

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Portland at Brooklyn

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Sacramento at L.A. Lakers

NFL 

11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; NFL Network, "NFL Draft Kickoff"

3 p.m.; ESPN, "NFL Live"

5 p.m.; ESPN, "College GameDay"

6 p.m.; ESPN, "NFL Draft Countdown"

7 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3, at Cleveland

SOCCER

3 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Leicester City at Southampton

10 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, San Diego at Phoenix

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Georgia Tech, doubleheader

4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Syracuse

5 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Boston College

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Munich, Estoril and Madrid

5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Munich, Estoril and Madrid

WOMEN'S BEACH VOLLEYBALL 

2:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 tournament, at Los Angeles

WOMEN'S LACROSSE 

Noon; ACC Newtork, ACC semifinal, Notre Dame at North Carolina

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Campbell

2:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC semifinal, Syracuse vs. Boston College, at Chapel Hill, N.C.

5 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten semifinals, at University Park, Pa.

