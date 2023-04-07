AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Port Adelaide at Sydney

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, Practice, at Bristol, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Food City Dirt Race, Practice, at Bristol, Tenn.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, Final Practice

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Food City Dirt Race, Final Practice

BOXING

10 p.m.; Showtime, IBF Latino Super Featherweight Championship, Shinard Bunch vs. Bryan Flores, at Brooks, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, High Point at Radford

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Michigan

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Miami at Virginia

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Tennessee

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Duke

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Oklahoma St. at TCU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina Pro Day

CORNHOLE

9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, ACL Kickoff Battle, at Corpus Christi, Texas

GOLF

8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The Masters"

8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Masters On The Range"

8:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Second Round, Holes 4, 5 and 6

9:15 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Second Round, Featured Groups

10 a.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter at The Masters"

10:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Second Round, Amen Corner

11:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Second Round, Holes 15 and 16

1 p.m.; ESPN, "Welcome to The Masters"

3 p.m.; ESPN, The Masters, Second Round (re-airs at 8 p.m.)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Girls, State Champions Invitational, Semifinal, at Washington

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Boys, State Champions Invitational, Semifinal

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; Apple TV+, Texas at Chicago Cubs

3 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore (preceded by Opening Day ceremony at 2 p.m.)

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at Cleveland

7 p.m.; Apple TV+, San Diego at Atlanta

8:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Colorado

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at L.A. Angels

MEN'S LACROSSE

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at North Carolina

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Michigan at Rutgers

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Navy at Loyola (Md.)

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Ohio St.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Professional Fighters League, Heavyweights and Women’s Featherweights, at Las Vegas

NBA

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Miami at Washington

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Memphis at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at L.A. Lakers

SOCCER

7:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONMEBOL U-17 Championships, Uruguay vs. Brazil, at Guayaquil, Ecuador

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Virginia

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida St. at Clemson

TENNIS

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Charleston Open, Singles Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

11 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Switzerland vs. U.S., at Brampton, Ontario

7 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships,: Czechia vs. Canada