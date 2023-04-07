AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Port Adelaide at Sydney
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, Practice, at Bristol, Tenn.
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Food City Dirt Race, Practice, at Bristol, Tenn.
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, Final Practice
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Food City Dirt Race, Final Practice
BOXING
10 p.m.; Showtime, IBF Latino Super Featherweight Championship, Shinard Bunch vs. Bryan Flores, at Brooks, Calif.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, High Point at Radford
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Michigan
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Miami at Virginia
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Tennessee
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Duke
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Oklahoma St. at TCU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina Pro Day
CORNHOLE
9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, ACL Kickoff Battle, at Corpus Christi, Texas
GOLF
8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The Masters"
8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Masters On The Range"
8:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Second Round, Holes 4, 5 and 6
9:15 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Second Round, Featured Groups
10 a.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter at The Masters"
10:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Second Round, Amen Corner
11:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Second Round, Holes 15 and 16
1 p.m.; ESPN, "Welcome to The Masters"
3 p.m.; ESPN, The Masters, Second Round (re-airs at 8 p.m.)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Girls, State Champions Invitational, Semifinal, at Washington
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Boys, State Champions Invitational, Semifinal
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; Apple TV+, Texas at Chicago Cubs
3 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore (preceded by Opening Day ceremony at 2 p.m.)
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at Cleveland
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, San Diego at Atlanta
8:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Colorado
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at L.A. Angels
MEN'S LACROSSE
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at North Carolina
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Michigan at Rutgers
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Navy at Loyola (Md.)
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Ohio St.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Professional Fighters League, Heavyweights and Women’s Featherweights, at Las Vegas
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Miami at Washington
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Memphis at Milwaukee
10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at L.A. Lakers
SOCCER
7:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONMEBOL U-17 Championships, Uruguay vs. Brazil, at Guayaquil, Ecuador
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Virginia
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida St. at Clemson
TENNIS
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Charleston Open, Singles Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
11 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Switzerland vs. U.S., at Brampton, Ontario
7 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships,: Czechia vs. Canada