AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at Sydney
5:15 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Melbourne at Carlton
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, TSport 200, Qualifying, at Indianapolis
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, Reese’s 200, at Indianapolis
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, TSport 200 (pre-race show at 8 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Clemson"
FISHING
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, White Marlin Open, at Ocean City, Md.
GOLF
6 a.m.; USA Network, LPGA Tour, AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, at Tadworth, England
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, at Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals, at University Place, Wash.
10 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, First Round, at Snoqualmie, Wash. (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.; MASN2, live races
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, Midwest Regional Championship, at Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.; ESPN, Regional, at Bristol, Conn.
5 p.m.; ESPN, Regional, at San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.; ESPN, Regional, at Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.; ESPN, Regional, at San Bernardino, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.; MASN, Oakland at Washington
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Chicago Cubs at Toronto
10 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Seattle
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers
10 p.m.; Apple TV+, Texas at San Francisco
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; NBA TV, Exhibition, Southern Cal vs. Mega MIS, at Mykonos, Greece
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 298, Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward at Sioux Falls, S.D.
NBA
2 p.m.; NBA TV, press conference for Saturday's Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductees, including Dwyane Wade, Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Becky Hammon and others, at Springfield, Mass.
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Celebration and Awards Gala, including the Curt Gowdy Media Awards and the Lifetime Achievement Award
NFL
7 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Green Bay at Cincinnati
7 p.m.; WFXR, Preseason, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
7:30 p.m.; WSLS, Preseason Washington at Cleveland
10 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Denver at Arizona
SOCCER
3 p.m.; USA Nework, Men, Premier League, Manchester City at Burnley
3 a.m. (Saturday); WFXR, Women's World Cup, Quarterfinal, Australia vs. France, at Brisbane, Australia (pregame show at 2 a.m.)
SOFTBALL
4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League Softball World Series, at Greenville, N.C.
TENNIS
12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Canadian Open, Quarterfinals
WNBA
8 p.m.; Ion, Chicago at New York
10 p.m.; Ion, Washington at Las Vegas