Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 12, 2022

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight; Fox Sports 2, North Melbourne at Adelaide

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Carlton at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

2:30 a.m. (Saturday); CBS Sports Network, Formula E, at Seoul, South Korea

BASKETBALL

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Under Armour Elite 24 Girls Game

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Under Armour Elite 25 Boys Game

BOXING

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa Weigh-In, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Tramaine Williams vs. Jetro Pubustan, at Prescott Valley, Ariz.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Louisville"

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour/DP World Tour, ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, at Ballymena, Northern Ireland

Noon; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Second Round, at Omaha, Neb.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, at Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Women's Amateur, at University Ridge, Wash.

11 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, First Round, at Snoqualmie, Wash. (same-day tape)

HOCKEY

2 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Sweden vs. Austria

6 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Latvia vs. Slovakia

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, Midwest Regional, at Whitestown, Ind.

3 p.m.; ESPN, Mid-Atlantic Regional, at Bristol, Conn.

5 p.m.; ESPN, Mountain Regional, at San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Metro Regional, at Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.; ESPN2, West Regional, at San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League Softball World Series, at Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Little League Softball World Series

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; Apple TV+, San Diego at Washington

7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 284, Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi, at Sioux Falls, S.D.

NFL

2 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Giants at New England (taped Thursday)

6 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Atlanta at Detroit

8:30 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Green Bay at San Francisco

Midnight: NFL Network, Preseason, Arizona at Cincinnati (delayed tape)

3 a.m. (Saturday); NFL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia (delayed tape)

SOFTBALL

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open quarterfinals, at Montreal and Toronto

1 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open quarterfinals

WNBA

7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New York at Atlanta

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Seattle at Minnesota

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Dallas at Phoenix

