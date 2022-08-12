Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 12, 2022

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight; Fox Sports 2, North Melbourne at Adelaide
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Carlton at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
2:30 a.m. (Saturday); CBS Sports Network, Formula E, at Seoul, South Korea
BASKETBALL
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Under Armour Elite 24 Girls Game
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Under Armour Elite 25 Boys Game
BOXING
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa Weigh-In, at Las Vegas
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Tramaine Williams vs. Jetro Pubustan, at Prescott Valley, Ariz.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Louisville"
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour/DP World Tour, ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, at Ballymena, Northern Ireland
Noon; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Second Round, at Omaha, Neb.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, at Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Women's Amateur, at University Ridge, Wash.
11 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, First Round, at Snoqualmie, Wash. (same-day tape)
HOCKEY
2 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Sweden vs. Austria
6 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Latvia vs. Slovakia
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, Midwest Regional, at Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.; ESPN, Mid-Atlantic Regional, at Bristol, Conn.
5 p.m.; ESPN, Mountain Regional, at San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Metro Regional, at Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.; ESPN2, West Regional, at San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League Softball World Series, at Greenville, N.C.
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Little League Softball World Series
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, San Diego at Washington
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 284, Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi, at Sioux Falls, S.D.
NFL
2 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Giants at New England (taped Thursday)
6 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Atlanta at Detroit
8:30 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Green Bay at San Francisco
Midnight: NFL Network, Preseason, Arizona at Cincinnati (delayed tape)
3 a.m. (Saturday); NFL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia (delayed tape)
SOFTBALL
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola, at Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open quarterfinals, at Montreal and Toronto
1 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open quarterfinals
WNBA
7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New York at Atlanta
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Seattle at Minnesota
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Dallas at Phoenix